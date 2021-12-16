Northwestern’s girls basketball team dropped a 52-48 decision to Indianapolis Home School Wednesday night in the Tiger gym.
IHS got up 22-6 at halftime after shutting out the Tigers in the second quarter. Northwestern rallied to outscore IHS 24-15 in the third quarter to trim the lead to seven points heading into the final frame but the visitors held off Northwestern down the stretch.
McKenna Layden led Northwestern (9-3) with 26 points and four assists. Anna Bishir and Ashley Newell scored eight each. Leah Carter grabbed eight rebounds.
Indy Home School made its presence felt inside the arc, connecting on 18 of 32 shots while limiting Northwestern to just 9 of 26 from 2-point land. Gloria Brewer led IHS with 15 points and Hannah Ruddle added 10.
