WEST LAFAYETTE — Northwestern’s girls basketball team continued its season of dominance with a 73-28 rout of Harrison in a possible Sectional 7 preview Thursday night in Harold R. May Gymnasium.
The No. 1-ranked Tigers improved to 19-0 and the No. 12 Raiders dropped to 14-2.
“Obviously with this being a sectional opponent, we wanted to make sure we came out and really showed the intensity level that we needed to show,” Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said.
The No. 1-ranked Tigers certainly accomplished that goal.
Northwestern scored the first 12 points of the game, went on to lead 41-20 at halftime, then scored the first 19 points of the third quarter to blow it open. The Tigers went on to win by 45 points, which is roughly their average margin for the season. No opponent has come closer than 19.
The Tigers’ terrific senior trio of Madison Layden, Kendall Bostic and Klair Merrell led the latest onslaught. Layden scored 28 points, dished four assists and grabbed five rebounds, Bostic controlled the inside with 18 points and 15 rebounds and Merrell had 13 points, six assists and five rebounds.
Freshman McKenna Layden contributed six points, five rebounds and four assists and junior Ellie Boyer had five points off the bench.
The Tigers made eight 3-pointers to complement Bostic’s 8-of-13 shooting inside. Madison Layden drilled four 3-pointers, Merrell made three and McKenna Layden made one.
“We knew it was going to be a tough matchup — it’s a tough matchup for everybody they play,” Harrison coach Rosh McColley said. “You have to hope on the night you play them that they don’t shoot it well or they’re out of rhythm. They were in a good rhythm [Thursday] and unfortunately we didn’t shoot it very well. Hopefully we’ll play better if we get another chance to see them in the sectional.”
The Tigers were on fire in the first quarter. McKenna Layden and Merrell hit early 3-pointers to spark the 12-0 start, Madison Layden hit two triples later in the quarter and Merrell hit another triple as the Tigers started 5-for-5 from 3-land in building a 27-13 lead by the close of the quarter. Bostic had three inside baskets.
“We did a great job moving the ball, finding the open person and really just taking what they were giving us,” Kathie Layden said. “They were trying to focus inside, sag off, which left some people open and I thought we moved the ball well and took advantage of it.”
Madison Layden hit another 3 early in the second quarter to make it 30-15. When she finally missed from deep about a minute later, the Raiders’ student section jokingly started an “over-rated” chant.
Madison Layden’s final 3-pointer came with 1:21 remaining and Bostic followed with an emphatic blocked shot as the Tigers went into halftime with a 41-20 lead.
Northwestern turned on the jets when it opened the third quarter with a 19-0 run.
The Tigers finished with their usual crisp shooting numbers: 22 of 42 (52.4%) from the field overall, 8 of 14 (57.1%) from 3-land and 21 of 26 (80.8%) from the foul line. Madison Layden made all 12 of her free throw attempts.
Defensively, the Tigers hounded the Raiders into their lowest score of the season. Harrison came in scoring 62.7 points per game with a low of 45 points.
Harrison guard Sydney Jacobsen was held to 12 points, 10 below her season average. She finished 4 of 17 from the field. The Raiders were 10 of 43 as team.
“We definitely wanted to know where Jacobsen was at all times,” Kathie Layden said. “We lost her a couple times and we let the girls know about it. You have to be more disciplined when you play a team like this of knowing where their shooters are and I thought we got better at it as the game went along.”
The Tigers gave up 13 points in the first quarter, just seven in the second, and held Harrison to eight points in the second half.
Madison Layden had five steals, Boyer had two steals and Bostic had two blocked shots and two steals.
Next up for Northwestern is a game against Illinois squad Maine West in Coach Kipp’s Hoopsfest on Saturday at Villa Park, Illinois.
“They seem really athletic. They have an Oregon recruit who’s 6-3, kind of their go-to player,” Kathie Layden said. “It’s a great opportunity for us, right before sectional especially, to have some games where it’s a different style, it’s a different look. Hopefully it makes us uncomfortable at times and pushes us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.