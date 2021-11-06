FLORA — The Northwestern-Carroll girls basketball matchup Friday brought together the KT area’s Nos. 1 and 2 scorers from last season in Northwestern guard McKenna Layden (22.9 points per game) and Carroll guard Alli Harness (22.0).
But it was a freshman in her high school debut who provided the biggest offensive punch.
Northwestern guard Anna Bishir scored a game-high 16 points to help the Tigers beat the Cougars 48-39 in the Tigers’ season opener. Bishir drilled two 3-pointers and made 8 of 12 foul shots.
“She did a great job,” Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said. “She can do multiple things. With her speed, she’s a great defender. She’s a great ball-handler, she showed [Friday] she can knock down 3-pointers, and then she has a really quick first step. If you’re out on her, you also have to play the drive with her.”
McKenna Layden scored 13 points. The reigning KT All-Area MVP and Purdue recruit finished 3 of 12 from the field, but made her usual all-around impact with eight steals, five rebounds and two steals. Harness led the Cougars (1-1) with 14 points. She was 4 of 11 from the field including 3 of 9 from 3-land.
“Obviously both high-level teams, in my opinion, and two of the best players in the Kokomo area going head to head, and it was a battle. Layden and Harness matched up with each other quite a bit,” Carroll coach Brady Wiles said. “I thought we played hard, but [the Tigers] executed and turned us over a few too many times for us to be ahead at the end.”
The game largely lacked any offensive flow, but it made up for it with intensity.
Following five ties and five lead changes, the Tigers took the lead for good with a 7-0 run deep in the third quarter. Leah Carter scored on a putback and McKenna Layden came up with an immediate steal and layup to make it 30-26 at 2:20. Bishir drilled a 3-pointer off Layden’s post kickout to make it 33-26 in the final minute.
The Cougars closed to within two on two occasions in the final quarter, 33-31 when Harness freed herself from a defender at the top of the key to drill a 3-pointer and 35-33 when Harness hit two free throws. But Tiger guard Ashley Newell promptly answered with a 3-pointer and when Bishir split one of two free throws at 2:43, the Tigers had a 39-33 lead. The Cougars came no closer the rest of the way.
The Tigers protected their lead in the final quarter by making 10 of 15 free throw attempts. They finished 20 of 30 for the game.
Newell finished with nine points and three steals and Carter had seven points and six rebounds. Other Tiger highlights included Lexi Hale taking seven rebounds and Bailey Henry dishing three assists.
The Tigers finished 12 of 40 from the field, but Kathie Layden saw positives.
“We moved the ball well and we took good shots. First game of the season, for sure, [played a role],” she said. “I thought we controlled what we were able to control in this game and that’s our defense. We did a good job of knowing where their shooters were.”
Laney Johnson backed Harness for the Cougars with 12 points and Madison Wagner had 11 points and a game-high eight rebounds. Harness was 4 of 11 from the field (3 of 9 from 3-land) and Wagner went 3 of 15.
“I thought we struggled to get into our offense,” Wiles said. “[The Tigers] did a good job of switching up defenses. With them doing that, we kind of got disorganized. We’re two weeks in so we haven’t gone over a ton of zone offense. We struggled against the zone. Typically, that would be one of our strengths. Obviously their length is one of their biggest strengths and we struggled with that. But I was proud of our effort.”
Northwestern hosts Twin Lakes at 6 p.m. today. It’s varsity only. The Indians feature high-scoring guard Olivia Nickerson. She averaged 23.1 points per game last season.
“It’s going to be a very similar style game,” Kathie Layden said. “We’re going to have to know where shooters are and keep our hands up on defense.”
Carroll’s next game also is against Twin Lakes, on Tuesday.
