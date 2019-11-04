NW girls are No. 2 in IBCA’s first poll
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association on Sunday released its girls preseason poll and Northwestern is No. 2.
The IBCA poll features a top 20 and is not broken into classes.
Defending Class 4A state champion Hamilton Southeastern is No. 1 with Northwestern, Crown Point, Penn and Homestead rounding out the top five.
Last season, Northwestern won its second straight Class 3A state title and finished with a 27-3 record. The Tigers now are in Class 4A under the IHSAA’s success factor.
The rest of the IBCA’s top 10 has Lawrence North, North Central, Brownsburg, Ben Davis and Warren Central.
• The Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association also released its preseason polls Sunday. Northwestern is No. 6 in Class 4A.
The No. 1 teams are Hamilton Southeastern (4A), Benton Central (3A), Triton Central (2A) and Jac-Cen-Del (A). Benton Central was Class 3A runner-up to Northwestern last season.
Tipton is No. 8 in the 2A poll.
