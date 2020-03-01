INDIANAPOLIS — Northwestern’s girls basketball team fell short in its bid for a state championship three-peat, but the Tigers showed the heart of a champion in fighting back and giving themselves a chance.
Following a pair of early ties, No. 8-ranked Lawrence North led the rest of the way in beating No. 1 Northwestern 59-56 in the Class 4A state championship Saturday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
The Tigers rallied from 10 down in the fourth quarter to within one midway through the quarter, but they could not break through and take a lead.
“We ran out of possessions, we ran out of time,” Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said. “I thought we fought back, I thought we got ourselves in good position a lot of time. A lot of things didn’t go our way through the game and that happens.”
Northwestern (29-1) was playing catch-up after the first quarter. Lawrence North (26-4) hit three 3-pointers in the opening quarter to build a 17-9 lead.
The Wildcats led by as many as 13 points in the second quarter, but the Tigers (29-1) fought back for a 35-all tie in the third quarter. After the Wildcats hit back-to-back 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter to go up 10, the Tigers fought back again.
The Tigers closed to within 51-50 with 3:55 remaining and they had possession with a chance to take the lead, but they committed a turnover and the Wildcats hit another 3-pointer to go up 54-50 at 3:00.
Two key calls went against the Tigers. Down 54-52 with 1:17 left, Madison Layden seemed to tie up LN’s Katie Davidson, but Layden instead was called for a foul and Davidson hit both ends of a one-and-bonus for a four-point lead.
On the next trip down the court, the Tigers’ Ellie Boyer missed a jumper and in the battle for the rebound, the ball went out of bounds. The officials said it went off the Tigers; a replay showed otherwise. LN’s Jayla Smith hit one of two free throws for a 57-52 lead at :53.
Still, Northwestern kept fighting. Kendall Bostic scored inside at :44 and after LN’s Davidson hit one of two free throws at :31, Madison Layden scored on a drive to pull the Tigers within 58-56 at :20.
Northwestern had its chance when LN’s Kalyn Ervin missed a pair of free throws at :18, but the Tigers couldn’t capitalize. Layden missed on a drive at :07. The Tigers retained possession and they had a nice inbound play that led to Layden having a short shot inside, but it didn’t fall.
“We got ourselves in a good position,” Kathie Layden said of the Tigers’ final possession. “I can’t ever fault the girls’ effort and their fight and their determination. ... They never backed down when things weren’t going our way. I knew we weren’t going to hang our heads and give up, that’s for sure, and we didn’t. We fought. Like I said, we just ran out of possessions.”
The difference in the game was 3-point shooting. Overall, LN was 22 of 43 from the field and Northwestern was 22 of 42 — but LN had a 10-1 advantage in 3-pointers made. The Wildcats knocked down 10 of 20 attempts from 3-land.
“We knew they were a 3-point shooting team and they could get hot at any time,” Kathie Layden said.
Smith led the Wildcats with 22 points. She was 5 of 7 from 3-land. Davidson added 10 points. Ervin had nine points on three triples. Point guard Kristian Young had seven points and 11 assists.
Madison Layden finished with a game-high 25 points, eight rebounds and five assists. She was at her best in the third quarter when she repeatedly drove into the teeth of LN’s defense and scored six baskets.
Bostic also had a big game. She scored 20 points and grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds, leading the Tigers to a 32-16 rebound advantage.
The game marked the Tiger finales for Madison Layden, Bostic and fellow seniors Klair Merrell, Sarah Heaver and Kate Miller.
Over the last four years, Northwestern was 107-9 with two Class 3A state championships.
“One game doesn’t take away from what they’ve been able to accomplish over the years and what they’ve meant to our program and to the school and to the community,” Kathie Layden said. “You hate to go out on a loss, but there are a lot of teams that would have loved to have been in our spot.”
Lawrence North’s title was its first in program history. The Wildcats were back at state after finishing as runners-up last year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.