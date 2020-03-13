Kendall Bostic and Madison Layden have been teammates for years. They formed a dominant inside-outside duo in leading Northwestern’s girls basketball squad to 107 victories over the last four years, two Class 3A state titles and the state runner-up spot in Class 4A this season.
Next year, they’ll wear the jerseys of rivals as Bostic heads to Michigan State and Layden to Purdue. But before that, they’ll be teammates on the hardwood in a new jersey.
Bostic and Layden were selected to the Indiana All-Star squad on Thursday. They’ll wear the red, white and blue Indiana jersey when they square off against Kentucky in June.
“It was so refreshing, it’s always been a goal of mine since I was young and started playing basketball,” Bostic said. She started playing competitive hoops around fourth grade. “I’d always looked up to those girls. I remember going to the All-Star game with my parents.”
Both were members of Indiana’s Junior All-Star core group last season. Now, they’re the first players in program history to make the senior All-Stars.
“It’s just so awesome to be recognized and it’s just an honor to be picked for the senior All-Star team, so I’m really thankful,” Layden said.
Layden’s first memory of going to see the All-Stars was after taking part in the All-Star shootout at Ben Davis, then going to the All-Star game that night in Indianapolis. As for the first All-Star player that grabbed their attention, both had the same answer.
“Whitney Jennings,” said Bostic.
The first time Bostic remembered attending an All-Star game was at Logansport when Jennings was a senior. The former Logansport star made quite an impression on the two future Northwestern stars when the Tigers-in-waiting were in middle school. Jennings was Miss Basketball in 2014.
“I think it’s probably Whitney Jennings,” Layden said of the first All-Star player of which she took note. “Obviously with her being local and watching her at Logansport, and then to watch her in the All-Stars was awesome.”
Now, the Northwestern tandem has a chance to inspire the next wave of girls who dream of facing off with Kentucky. The first game of the back-to-back set will be June 5 at Georgetown, Kentucky, with the Indiana date on June 6 at Southport High School. The All-Stars will also face off with the Indiana Junior squad on June 3 at a site to be determined.
Layden’s mother, Kathie, coaches the Northwestern girls and first coached Bostic when the post player was in fourth grade. Bostic and Layden were on a travel team out of The Cage in Tipton and Kathie Layden was one of the squad’s coaches. Getting to the Indiana All-Stars wasn’t her goal, it’s something that was a byproduct of meeting team goals.
“Our No. 1 goal was always to win and be successful as a team,” Kathie Layden said. “Obviously as they went through middle school I saw their level of play was really high and I think the thing that stood out about them is that every year they played they improved on something. That’s probably the most unique thing with them because a lot of kids plateau and for them, they just continued to get better and better every year.
“Even though it may have been a gradual process … seeing them improve over time it was evident that they were special.”
Now, Northwestern will be represented with two All-Stars this June.
“It’s unique having two from the same school,” Kathie Layden said. “It’s really a special accomplishment to get this type of recognition, not only for our program but the school and the community that’s been so supportive of backing them over the years.”
Layden and Bostic will get to live out a childhood dream this June.
“We’ve always been watching it over the years and always thought it would be awesome to be able to play with them and be a part of it, and obviously last year being on the Junior All-Stars, I was just really hoping that I could make it as a senior,” Layden said.
Layden, a guard and wing, led the Tigers in scoring this season with 25.6 points per game to go with 6.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.2 rebounds. Inside, Bostic averaged 20.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.9 blocks. Both scored more than 2,000 career points.
“It’s really awesome,” Bostic said of being selected. “It just kind of shows — for all the girls on the team — it shows the hard work we’ve put in. It’s cool to play with different girls and represent our state at the same time.”
Bostic and Layden know plenty of the players selected from playing with some of them last season with the Junior squad, and with or against them in high school or club ball.
Layden said what she’s looking forward to most is “just playing with all these girls again and being able to compete against Kentucky.”
Last June, the Junior All-Star squad split with Kentucky’s junior squad. Bostic had 27 points in the first game against Kentucky — the victory — and 19 in the second. The senior team also split with Kentucky last year.
“It’ll be fun,” Bostic said. “I know we do a bunch of things as a team, so [I’ll] get to know these girls more than I already do. It’ll be fun, it’ll be competitive, so I’m really excited for it.”
There are 14 players on the All-Stars. The 2020 Indiana Miss Basketball will be announced from within the group at the Indianapolis Star’s Indiana Sports Awards program on May 3 at Clowes Memorial Hall in Indianapolis.
