NW vs Fishers GBB regional semifinal 10.jpg

Northwestern's Ellie Boyer puts up a shot during the Tigers' game against Fishers in the Class 4A Marion Regional semifinal round on Saturday.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

Northwestern’s girls basketball team will play in the Class 4A North Semistate on Saturday at LaPorte. Northwestern will have tickets on sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, Wednesday and Thursday in the athletic office. Tickets are $10.

With limited seats available, fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance and not at the door.

Northwestern faces Penn at 4 p.m. Saturday. It’s preceded by the Class 3A North Semistate between Benton Central and NorthWood.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0