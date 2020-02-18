Northwestern’s girls basketball team will play in the Class 4A North Semistate on Saturday at LaPorte. Northwestern will have tickets on sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, Wednesday and Thursday in the athletic office. Tickets are $10.
With limited seats available, fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance and not at the door.
Northwestern faces Penn at 4 p.m. Saturday. It’s preceded by the Class 3A North Semistate between Benton Central and NorthWood.
