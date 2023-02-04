OSSIAN — Northwestern’s girls basketball team was in trouble — big trouble, actually — staring up at a 16-point deficit in a low-scoring game midway through the third quarter of its Class 3A Norwell Sectional semifinal with Bellmont Friday night.
That’s when the best player on the court took over and absolutely dominated the rest of the way.
McKenna Layden reeled off an Indiana All-Star-caliber performance to fuel a frenetic comeback, exploding for 24 of her game-high 29 points over the final 12 minutes to lead No. 12-ranked Northwestern to a 50-44, come-from-behind win over No. 10 Bellmont.
“I just knew I didn’t want this to be my last game,” McKenna Layden said following the commanding performance. “I had a rough start at the beginning and I knew I had to light a fire and get going. I was not going to let this be my last game.”
The Tigers struggled mightily out of the gate, shooting 1 of 7 in the opening quarter and 6 of 22 in the first half as Bellmont built a 26-15 halftime lead and looked in complete control. McKenna Layden struggled through 2-of-9 shooting in the first half.
When that changed, so did the game. The 6-foot-2 Purdue recruit shot a silky smooth 6 of 8 from the field in the second half, including 3 of 3 from beyond the arc. She also hit 9 of 10 free throws over the final 16 minutes.
“I think I was a little flustered, a little rushed when I shot, just trying to get shots off instead of really trying to make the shot,” she said of the first half. “I started focusing in more and making sure that every shot was a good shot.”
The Braves had just taken their largest lead at 33-17 with 4:10 to play in the third quarter when Layden went to work, hitting a pair of free throws to spark a 13-3 run to close out the frame. Layden scored 10 points during that run and the Tigers chipped away to trail 36-30 with 8:00 to play.
Layden added 14 points in the final frame as the Tigers outscored the Braves 33-11 during the deciding run, with Layden moving into fifth place on the Howard County all-time girls scoring list at 1,595 points.
After Anna Bishir tied the game at 37-all with a drive through the lane in heavy traffic, Layden gave the Tigers their first lead of the game when she swished a 3-pointer with 3:48 remaining to make it 40-37. From there, the wind was out of Bellmont’s sails and all the momentum shifted to Northwestern following McKenna Layden’s unstoppable spurt.
“After the first half, I wasn’t thinking, ‘Boy, we’re going to shut her out in the second half as well.’ I was just hoping it wasn’t that,” Bellmont coach Andy Heim said. “It’s not as if we didn’t know her coming in. At 6-foot-2, we wanted to put a lot of pressure on her and in the first half I think we did a really good job doing that.
“I don’t know what it was. We talked a little bit about a snowball effect, where things snowballed and we couldn’t get out of it. I don’t know if it was that. I don’t know if our legs were getting a little bit tired, but it seemed like at the end of the third quarter and most of the fourth, we let her get open looks that you just can’t do. And an open look for her is probably not open for most people.”
Northwestern (17-4) will face the No. 4-ranked host Knights for the sectional championship at 7:30 p.m. tonight. Norwell (20-3) dismantled Peru 70-25 in Friday’s first semifinal.
Bellmont (18-5) and Norwell are Northeast 8 Conference foes, and many social media rumblings already had the Knights and Braves set to meet in the final. And out of the gate, it looked like that would be the case as Bellmont jumped out to a 13-2 first-quarter lead over the somewhat lifeless Tigers.
“We were so emotionless in that first half,” Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said. “No expressions. Things were just not going our way and I think we were feeling bad for ourselves.”
Bellmont capped a 12-0 run with a Sydney Keane free throw in the opening minute of the first quarter to go up 14-2. McKenna Layden knocked down a 3-pointer and Lexi Hale added a basket to get the Tigers within five points at 14-9 but the Braves pulled away, edging toward double digits as the quarter wore on and leading by a comfortable margin of 13 at the half.
Hale kept Northwestern alive with eight of her 13 points in the second quarter. She also collected a team-best nine rebounds. Bishir added eight points and six steals for the Tigers.
“We said at halftime, this is it, we’ve got to come out in the second half and if we don’t put our minds to it and bring up our intensity level a notch, then we’re done,” Kathie Layden said. “I think that showed the girls weren’t ready to be done. I think a lot of it, they took us out of a lot of things we wanted to do in the first half and it really took us a while to adjust. I take a lot of responsibility for that as a coach because I don’t think I put us in the position we wanted to be in.”
Northwestern still looked flat at the start of the second half as Bellmont extended its lead, but once the Tigers started to rally, they clamped down on defense as well, forcing the Braves into 13 second-half turnovers.
“We started pressing and I think the pressure got to them,” McKenna Layden said. “We got a few turnovers, got the momentum going on our side, and it just kind of all fell in place from there.”
Ellen Scott scored 11 points to lead Bellmont.
