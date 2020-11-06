Northwestern’s girls basketball team is reloading following one of the greatest four-year runs in Howard County sports history.
The Tigers compiled a record of 107-9 and made three State Finals appearances. They won the 2018 and ’19 Class 3A state titles. Bumped up the state’s biggest class because of their success, the Tigers nearly made it a three-peat, but Lawrence North edged Northwestern 59-56 in the ’20 Class 4A championship.
The Tigers graduated the incredible duo of Madison Layden and Kendall Bostic. Among countless honors, Layden was the 2020 Gatorade Indiana Player of the Year and the duo finished as four-time KT All-Area co-Most Valuable Players and 2020 Indiana All-Stars. And among a long list of records, they are Nos. 1 and 2 in scoring in Northwestern and Howard County history with more than 2,000 points apiece.
They are now in the Big Ten — Layden at Purdue and Bostic at Michigan State.
Two other starters — three-time All-Area player Klair Merrell (Indiana Wesleyan) and Sarah Heaver — also graduated.
Still, the Tigers’ cupboard is far from bare.
The top returning players are 6-foot-2 sophomore guard/forward McKenna Layden, 6-1 junior post Leah Carter and 5-5 senior guard Ellie Boyer.
“Obviously we lost a ton of talent and experience, but the experience gained for the returners is really unmatched by most teams. We certainly have talent returning and they are enjoying the larger roles they will play,” coach Kathie Layden said.
Last season, when the Tigers went 29-1, McKenna Layden averaged 6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3 assists per game. She had a 20-point outburst against McCutcheon in the Logansport Sectional final.
“McKenna had a good summer of travel basketball and has definitely raised her level of play,” Kathie Layden said. “She has the ability to score on all three levels and the court vision needed to get the ball to the right people. She will play the 1-4 [positions] and could create some matchup problems for teams.”
Kathie Layden is excited to see what Boyer and Carter can do in bigger roles. Boyer averaged 2.8 points as the primary backup last season and Carter averaged 2.7 points and 2.6 rebounds.
“Offensively, Ellie will be a huge key for us as she has the potential to put up big numbers,” she said. “Leah will be a force inside and has developed a perimeter jump shot as well.”
Junior post Megan York, sophomore post Bailey Henry and sophomore guard Ashley Newell are moving up from the JV. The newcomers are senior guard Joan Easter, junior guard Jinell Zimbron and promising 6-1 freshman post Lexi Hale.
“I am really excited to see these girls compete this year,” Kathie Layden said. “We are pretty young overall, but the girls have been working hard. We had a really good scrimmage last week with Logansport and saw tremendous potential for success this season.”
Northwestern put up incredible averages of 71.7 points per game and 34.6 ppg allowed last season. Obviously, the Tigers will have all-new looks on both ends, but Kathie Layden is confident the squad will develop with time.
“Offensively I would say we are moving the ball really well and have picked up the offensive sets well. We are young and inexperienced at some positions which we know will give us room for improvement as the season progresses,” she said.
“We will continue to switch things up defensively and with three girls over 6-foot, our length should disrupt some offenses.”
The Tigers have won three straight Hoosier Conference titles and four straight sectional titles. They are not the preseason favorites in either, but they have the potential to be in the mix. The Tigers are still in Class 4A this season.
“We play a really tough schedule still this season, which I hope will benefit us come tournament time,” Kathie Layden said. “I feel confident this group will be ready to compete for a championship by the end of the season.”
Northwestern visits Twin Lakes on Saturday to begin the season.
