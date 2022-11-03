When Northwestern’s girls basketball team last played in Class 3A, the Tigers tore through the competition to win state championships in 2018 and ‘19.
After that, the IHSAA’s success factor bumped the Tigers to Class 4A for a two-year cycle and then kept them there for a third year. The Tigers more than held their own in the land of the state’s largest schools — they finished as state runners-up in 2020 and won a sectional last season. That gave them five sectional titles in six years.
Now, the Tigers are back in Class 3A, and they look ready to chase more hardware.
“It is nice to see the team be placed back in 3A, but that certainly doesn’t change how difficult it is to win the sectional. Winning two sectionals out of the three years we were in 4A speaks volumes about how hard these girls work as a team,” Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said. “This year’s sectional is another new group of teams for us with the realignment and it is loaded with talent.”
Northwestern is in Sectional 23 with Bellmont, Maconaquah, Mississinewa, Norwell, Oak Hill and Peru. Norwell is the host and Bellmont is the defending champion.
The Tigers (19-5 last season) return a strong core of players led by Purdue commit and Miss Basketball candidate McKenna Layden.
“We return five girls who all started at some point last season and nine girls total from the varsity squad,” Kathie Layden said. “With the experience returning, it has definitely been a smooth start to the season practice-wise.
“At this point, it is just a matter of figuring out roles and who plays well together. We have a good mix of height, three girls over 6 feet, and quickness.”
McKenna Layden, a 6-foot-2 senior point guard, fuels the Tigers’ attack. Last season, she earned All-State honors and repeated as the KT All-Area Most Valuable Player after averaging 22.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 3.8 steals per game. She shot an area-best 44.1% from 3-point range.
“McKenna played this summer on the EYBL circuit and I believe it made her develop a quicker shot and a strong move to the basket,” Kathie Layden said. “We are again looking for leadership, especially a vocal leader on the court.”
The backcourt also has 5-7 sophomore guard Anna Bishir, who averaged 9.1 points, 1.8 steals and 1.3 assists last season and was a third-team All-Area player. She scored 17.7 points in the Tigers’ three-game run to their sectional title.
“Anna also had a great summer of basketball and the fact that she is not a freshman learning anymore is very evident in practice. The game seems to have slowed down for her with her experience from last season,” Kathie Layden said.
The Tigers also return 5-6 senior guard Ashley Newell (6.3 points, 2.1 assists), 6-0 junior center Lexi Hale (5.0 points, 5.5 rebounds), 5-8 senior forward Bailey Henry (1.8 points, 2.5 rebounds) and 6-0 sophomore center Berkley Wray (2.7 points, 2.4 rebounds) from their regular rotation. In addition, 5-7 sophomore forward Savannah Lipinski, 5-7 sophomore guard Kendal Ziems and 5-9 sophomore guard MacKenna Adams also saw time last season.
Halie Koetter, a 5-8 sophomore guard, is in the mix after missing her freshman season with a knee injury.
In McKenna Layden, Bishir and Newell, the Tigers have plenty of perimeter scoring weapons. Those three players combined to make 137 3-pointers last season. Layden drilled a school-record nine triples (and scored a school-record 47 points) against Taylor and Newell canned eight triples against Harrison in the sectional.
Kathie Layden is confident the Tigers can score inside as well.
“We have size inside with Lexi and Berkley and both are playing with lots of confidence and have gotten stronger,” she said.
Fundamentally strong as always, the Tigers in 2021-22 had an offensive average of 52 points per game and a defensive average of 41.8.
“I would say the strengths of the team are the basketball IQ for sure,” Kathie Layden said. “Understanding what we want offensively and defensively as a team is important and these girls have played together for many years and it shows. I believe we can always improve on defense.”
