Northwestern’s girls basketball team entered last season in an unenviable position for any team, but especially for one from a public school with an enrollment of around 600: The Tigers had to replace four starters, including Indiana All-Stars and Big Ten recruits Madison Layden and Kendall Bostic, after finishing as the 2020 Class 4A state runner-up. That came after the Tigers won the 2018 and ‘19 Class 3A state championships.
Rebuild? Try reload.
The Tigers produced a solid 13-6 record last season. They went 9-2 after the Christmas break as McKenna Layden took on a starring role and new players gained experience.
With a strong returning group, the Tigers once again look formidable.
“We return five girls who all had huge roles last season and played the majority of the minutes. Unfortunately, we don’t return Ellie Boyer, who graduated and is playing softball at Butler. She will be hard to replace,” said coach Kathie Layden, who is a five-time state champion. “We also have six freshmen who will definitely have to adjust to high school basketball quickly, but most have been playing travel basketball in the offseason and will contribute right away.”
McKenna Layden leads the returning group. The 6-foot-2 junior point guard and 2023 Miss Basketball candidate stuffed the stat sheet with 22.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 3.5 steals per game last season. She topped the KT All-Area Most Valuable Player as the Most Valuable Player. The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association and the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association both named her to all-state teams.
McKenna Layden already has committed to play at Purdue where her sister, Madison, is heading into her second season.
“Kenna looks stronger and I believe is more versatile this season,” Kathie Layden said of her younger daughter. “We still want her to continue to work on more off-the-dribble shots, rather than always settling for the 3-ball. With her height, ability to shoot the 3 and post up, she will also be able to create a lot of scoring opportunities for others as defenses look to focus on her.”
The Tigers also return 6-0 senior center Leah Carter (8.8 points, 5.5 rebounds last season), 6-0 sophomore center Lexi Hale (3.4 points, 4.0 rebounds), 5-8 junior guard/forward Bailey Henry (3.2 points, 4.1 rebounds) and 5-6 junior point guard Ashley Newell (3.1 points).
“Leah Carter has expanded her game and has added a mid-range jumper. She had 22 points in our scrimmage [vs. Logansport] last week and rebounded well,” Kathie Layden said. “Ashley Newell and Bailey Henry will also be looked on to have larger roles offensively, and I expect Lexi Hale to also have a breakout season after getting great experience last year as a freshman.”
The new freshman class has 5-7 point guard Anna Bishir, 6-0 post Berkly Wray, 5-7 guard Halie Koetter, 5-7 guard/forward Savannah Lipinski, 5-6 guard Kendall Ziems and 5-8 guard Makenna Adams. Koetter is sidelined by a knee injury.
Kathie Layden pointed to rebounding as a key.
“Obviously, we have some size again this year, with four girls 6 foot or taller,” she said. “We will look to utilize our size on offense and defense, but we need some to become more aggressive rebounding and not just rely on our height.”
Northwestern saw its Hoosier Conference reign come to an end last season after winning four straight East Division titles and three straight HC titles. After Tipton overtook Northwestern in the division, the Tigers beat West Lafayette 60-55 in the third-place game.
“The conference is loaded with talent as almost all 10 teams have had success and will offer competitive games for sure. We will look to compete and put ourselves in a position to be successful in every game,” Kathie Layden said.
The Tigers remain in Class 4A Sectional 7, which is at Marion this year. McCutcheon is the defending champion.
Northwestern is beginning its second two-year stint in Class 4A under the IHSAA’s success factor. Class 4A has the state’s 100 largest schools (enrollments 1,043 and up) and Northwestern.
“Of course, we are still considered a 4A team due to the success factor so the sectional will be tough again this year. Harrison and McCutcheon are solid and would look to be the front runners at this point,” Kathie Layden said.
Harrison beat Northwestern 45-42 in last season’s semifinal round.
