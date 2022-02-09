Northwestern's Anna Bishir hops on Lexi Hale's back as they celebrate the Tigers' Marion Sectional championship Tuesday night at Bill Green Arena. Bishir scored 19 points and Hale had nine points and eight boards in the Tigers' 57-48 victory over Logansport.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
top storyeditor's pick
GIRLS BB: Tigers deck Berries for 5th sectional title in 6 years
MARK SALUKE
For the Kokomo Tribune
MARION — The crown is back with the Tigers.
After coming up shy in its bid for a fifth straight sectional championship last season, junior McKenna Layden and freshman Anna Bishir made sure Northwestern’s girls basketball team didn’t come up short again in Tuesday’s Class 4A Marion Sectional championship.
The duo combined for 48 points as the Tigers topped Logansport 57-48 for the program’s fifth sectional title in six years. The Tigers won Class 3A sectional titles in 2017-19 before being bumped up to Class 4A under the IHSAA’s success factor.
McKenna Layden, who won a 4A sectional in 2020 as a freshman playing with her sister Madison, scorched the nets for 29 points and added 11 rebounds, four assists and a pair of steals to leave little doubt as the Tigers led by double digits for most of the game.
“This is super special,” McKenna Layden said after climbing the ladder to cut a piece of net. “I feel like a lot of people doubted us this year. Coming out and starting off [the sectional] with two super big wins I think gave us a lot of confidence in this game and we just came out and did what we needed to do.”
Northwestern (19-4) grabbed wins over McCutcheon in the opener and Harrison in the semifinals before capping the run with Tuesday’s win over the Berries (8-19).
Bishir, who came up big in the sectional opener against McCutcheon with a career-best 21 points, was equally impressive with 19 points — 13 of those coming in the first quarter — against Logan.
“This is my first sectional and I didn’t really know what to expect,” Bishir said. “But I know I didn’t want to lose. I had that mentality coming into this, that whatever I had to do I was going to do my job. Whether it was scoring zero points or 20, whatever my team needed me to do is what I was going to do to win this game.”
Bishir came out determined early, scoring Northwestern’s first basket and then hitting from deep to open an 8-0 run that McKenna Layden capped with a triple.
Bishir was just getting warmed up, knocking down two more 3-pointers in the first quarter and adding a pair of free throws. She shot 4 of 8 overall in the frame including 3 of 5 from downtown as Northwestern built a 19-7 lead.
“I felt like I had the hot hand and I was going to keep shooting if they were going to keep leaving me open,” Bishir said.
Bishir’s hot play early opened the door for McKenna Layden to light up the Berries.
“She’s stepped up a lot in this tournament run,” McKenna Layden said of Bishir. “It’s really hard when a lot of teams try to stop me but when you have Anna, you can’t leave her open.”
After hitting a pair of triples in the first quarter, McKenna Layden added two more in the second quarter to fuel a decisive Tiger run. She finished 7 of 12 from deep.
Trailing 21-9 early in the second quarter, Logan had cut the lead in half with a quick 6-0 run when McKenna Layden sparked a 10-0 flurry with a three at each end of the run that saw Northwestern go up 31-15 with just over two minutes remaining in the half.
From there, the Berries got no closer than eight points the rest of the way. The Tigers led 31-19 at the half and 45-34 at the third stop.
“We didn’t really have a lot of things going for us coming into this tournament,” Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said. “We had a draw that was extremely tough, having to win three games in a row in a 4A tournament. And then the sectional championship game is against a team we’ve already played twice. We’ve had a lot of days off and both teams were comfortable with each other, but I felt like our girls stayed the course and really embraced the game plan.”
Following a short week, Northwestern moves on to face No. 10-ranked Fort Wayne Snider (19-3) in Saturday’s second semifinal of the loaded Marion Regional. Noblesville (21-4) and Homestead (23-1) square off in the opener.
“We’re going to celebrate this championship and we’re going to really enjoy what these girls were able to accomplish,” Kathie Layden said. “This is our third year now in 4A and we’ve won two sectionals. So this celebration should be huge. Not only for our team but for our school and our community because this was something really special.”
Ryann Wylie led Logansport with 12 points and Gabbie Reyes added 11. Kendra Sutton grabbed a game-high 16 rebounds.
Lexi Hale turned in a solid nine-point, eight-rebound performance for the Tigers.
Bishir, who watched the program win a pair of state championships and play for another as a middle-schooler, was thrilled to join the ranks of Northwestern’s sectional champs.
“It’s great,” Bishir said. “It’s something I never would have thought we would have done this year at the beginning of the year but now that I look back, there’s no reason we couldn’t. It’s amazing, just an amazing feeling.”
