Northwestern’s girls basketball team is ranked No. 1 in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association’s Top 20 for the second straight week — and the Tigers on Sunday picked up another No. 1 ranking.
Northwestern (4-0) jumped Homestead (3-0) for the No. 1 spot in Class 4A in the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association’s rankings. The Tigers made a strong statement Saturday when they routed Carmel 66-41.
The Tigers spent the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons at No. 1 in the ICGSA’s Class 3A rankings. After winning back-to-back 3A state titles, they moved to 4A this season under the IHSAA’s success factor.
The Tigers begin Hoosier Conference East Division play this week with home games against Tipton (Tuesday) and Cass (Saturday).
The following is this week’s area schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
TODAY
Taylor at Lebanon
Cass at Tri-Central
6:30 p.m. — Faith Christian at Carroll (varsity only)
TUESDAY
Clinton Prairie at Western
6:15 p.m. — Eastern at Southwood
6:15 p.m. — Whitko at Peru
7 p.m. — Tipton at NW (varsity only)
WEDNESDAY
Kokomo at Cass
THURSDAY
6:15 p.m. — Rochester at Peru
FRIDAY
Kokomo at Indy Manual
Western at Tipton
Taylor at Tri-Central
Eastern at Rossville
Clinton Central at Carroll
SATURDAY
11 a.m. — Cass at Northwestern
1 p.m. — Fountain Central at Carroll
6:15 p.m. — Rochester at Maconaquah
