Northwestern girls basketball practice

Northwestern girls basketball coach Kathie Layden surveys the action during the Tigers' first official practice of the season on Oct. 21.

 Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune

Northwestern’s girls basketball team is ranked No. 1 in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association’s Top 20 for the second straight week — and the Tigers on Sunday picked up another No. 1 ranking.

Northwestern (4-0) jumped Homestead (3-0) for the No. 1 spot in Class 4A in the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association’s rankings. The Tigers made a strong statement Saturday when they routed Carmel 66-41.

The Tigers spent the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons at No. 1 in the ICGSA’s Class 3A rankings. After winning back-to-back 3A state titles, they moved to 4A this season under the IHSAA’s success factor.

The Tigers begin Hoosier Conference East Division play this week with home games against Tipton (Tuesday) and Cass (Saturday).

The following is this week’s area schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

TODAY

Taylor at Lebanon

Cass at Tri-Central

6:30 p.m. — Faith Christian at Carroll (varsity only)

TUESDAY

Clinton Prairie at Western

6:15 p.m. — Eastern at Southwood

6:15 p.m. — Whitko at Peru

7 p.m. — Tipton at NW (varsity only)

WEDNESDAY

Kokomo at Cass

THURSDAY

6:15 p.m. — Rochester at Peru

FRIDAY

Kokomo at Indy Manual

Western at Tipton

Taylor at Tri-Central

Eastern at Rossville

Clinton Central at Carroll

SATURDAY

11 a.m. — Cass at Northwestern

1 p.m. — Fountain Central at Carroll

6:15 p.m. — Rochester at Maconaquah

