Northwestern guard Anna Bishir scores on a reverse layup in the first quarter against McCutcheon in the Class 4A Marion Sectional's opening round Saturday at Bill Green Arena. Bishir scored 21 points in the Tigers' 60-51 win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo seniors Chloe McClain, center, and Brooke Hughes give tearful hugs to coach Haley Peckinpaugh after they check out of their final high school game Saturday. Harrison beat Kokomo 57-47 in the Class 4A Marion Sectional's opening round.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
top storyeditor's pick
Split decision
GIRLS BB: NW beats McCutcheon, Kokomo falls to Harrison at Marion Sectional
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
MARION — Northwestern's girls basketball team scored the first five points of the game and kept the lead the rest of the way in beating McCutcheon 60-51 in the Class 4A Marion Sectional's opening round Saturday night at Bill Green Arena.
Last week’s winter storm caused the game to be pushed back three days.
"We haven't practiced since Tuesday," Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said after the game. "We practiced Tuesday and then the weather hit. We weren't in the gym after that. I really didn't know exactly what to expect to start the game, but I thought our girls really came ready to play. Anna Bishir was phenomenal — you'd never guess she was a freshman, playing in her first sectional game."
Bishir scored a career-high 21 points on hyper-efficient shooting — 5 of 6 from the field, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line.
Northwestern (17-4) advances to face Harrison (15-7) in the semifinal round at approximately 7:45 p.m. Monday. It's a rematch of a 2021 semifinal game that saw the Raiders beat the Tigers 45-42.
"Another tough opponent," Layden said. "Totally different look, I think, than McCutcheon. From that aspect, we'll certainly have to go back to the drawing board. We obviously prepared for McCutcheon. We're definitely going to have to give a different look defensively against Harrison."
Harrison beat Kokomo 57-47 in Saturday's opener.
The following are looks at Saturday's games.
NW 60, MCCUTCHEON 51
The Tigers led 17-6 deep in the first quarter when the Mavericks put together their best stretch. They closed to within 17-13 by the end of the quarter and pulled to within one, 22-21, with 2:45 left in the second quarter.
Bishir ended the threat by drilling back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Tigers up 28-21. They took a 28-23 lead into halftime.
The Tigers scored the first six points of the third quarter to go up 34-23 and from there, the Mavs came no closer than five the rest of the game. The Tigers led 42-33 at the close of the quarter and 50-35 with 3:14 remaining in the final quarter.
Northwestern hit 12 of 15 free throws in the final quarter. Bishir was 8 of 9.
The Tigers had a crisp offensive game. They shot 57.6% from the field overall (19 of 33) and 60% from 3-land (6 of 10), and they had 17 assists. McKenna Layden dished nine assists, Leah Carter had three and Ashley Newell had two.
"We moved the ball quick and knocked down open shots. That's certainly the way we like to play and it was effective," Kathie Layden said.
Bishir's 21-point game led a balanced Tiger attack. McKenna Layden scored 16 points to go with her nine assists. Lexi Hale had 10 points and eight rebounds. Ashley Newell had five points and seven rebounds. Carter had four points and backups Bailey Henry and Berkley Wray had a basket apiece.
"We had a presence at every position," Kathie Layden said, noting Newell's defense as another highlight. "Like I told the girls in the locker room, it was a total team effort. We played hard against a really good team. It was good to see our girls with excitement, and coming away with that first sectional win was good to see."
IUPUI-bound Teresa Maggio led McCutcheon (14-10) with 23 points, but the Tigers held her to 9-of-26 shooting. Nine of her points came in the final 1:45.
HARRISON 57, KOKOMO 47
When Kokomo's Nande Geyton capped two straight possessions in the fourth quarter with offensive rebounds and putbacks, the Kats looked in position to upset the Raiders in a matchup of North Central Conference rivals. Geyton's first putback knotted the score at 38 with 6:40 left and her next one put the Kats ahead 40-39 at 5:56.
From there, both teams had empty possessions. Harrison's Riley Flinn broke the scoreless stretch with a 3-pointer at 4:03 and the Raiders had the lead for good.
Following two more empty Kokomo possessions, Harrison pushed its lead to 44-40 at 3:03. Kokomo's Aijia Elliott scored on a drive at 2:34 to make it a two-point game, but the Kats came no closer.
The Raiders hit 11 of 12 free throws in the final 1:10 to pull away.
"The fourth quarter definitely hurt us. Just a couple calls didn't go our way and we didn't make a couple shots we needed to, but I'm very proud of their effort," Kokomo coach Haley Peckinpaugh said.
Harrison hit Kokomo with a 9-0 start to the game, but Kokomo answered the challenge with an 11-2 run for the first of six ties in the game.
"You could tell we're still young and we're still trying to get used to it and not coming out soft," Peckinpaugh said of the Raiders' 9-0 start. "But the girls definitely picked it up and they got it together and it was a game all the way through."
Harrison led 13-11 after the first quarter and 26-24 at halftime. Kokomo pulled even at 36 when Brooke Hughes closed the third quarter with a 3-pointer.
Flinn led the Raiders with 20 points, Morgan DesEnfants had 17 points and Haley Thomas had 12 points. Thomas had 14 rebounds and Flinn had 12.
Chloe McClain led the Kats (15-7) with 21 points in her final game with the Red and Blue. The Indiana Tech recruit finished her career with 1,123 career points, good for No. 8 all-time in program history.
Also for the Kats, Elliott had nine points, Hughes had six points and Geyton had a team-high eight rebounds.
Kokomo's senior class featured McClain, Hughes, Omarea Daniels and Olivia Hemmerich. They played for three different coaching staffs, but Peckinpaugh's arrival two years ago provided stability.
"My seniors mean everything to me," Peckinpaugh said. "I just had a great conversation in the locker room about how important they are, not just because of scoring, but because of their leadership and everything they do. We're going to miss them dearly. I'm so proud of them and all the hard work they put in the last four years.
"Fifteen wins is definitely something to build on. Next year, our goal is going to be to get more than 15 wins and try to get a sectional championship."
