Northwestern guard McKenna Layden is smacked on the arm by Norwell guard Kennedy Fuelling (10) on a drive to the basket in the Norwell Sectional final Saturday. Norwell's Vanessa Rosswurm (32) hit a 3-pointer with :40 left to lift the Knights to a 55-54 win over the Tigers.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
GIRLS BB: NW falls by 1 in sectional final; Layden ends Tiger run after 11 years
Norwell edges NW in sectional final at Norwell
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
OSSIAN — Northwestern's girls basketball team had six chances in the final 27 seconds to either draw even or take the lead against Norwell on Saturday night in the Class 3A Norwell Sectional championship.
The Tigers came up frustratingly empty.
No. 4-ranked Norwell escaped with a 55-54 victory over No. 12 Northwestern after the Tigers missed two free throws and four shots from the field in the final :27.
"Those last remaining seconds took forever. It felt like an eternity," longtime Norwell coach Eric Thornton said.
Anna Bishir and Lexi Hale get emotional after Northwestern falls to Norwell 55-54 in the girls sectional final at Norwell on Saturday, February 4, 2023.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Head coach Kathie Layden coaches her last game. Northwestern falls to Norwell 55-54 in the girls sectional final at Norwell on Saturday, February 4, 2023.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Anna Bishir eyes the basket for a shot.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Bailey Henry and Norwell's Lillian Norris battle over the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Anna Bishir heads down the court after a steal.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Anna Bishir puts up a shot.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Anna Bishir heads through Norwell defenders to the basket.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
McKenna Layden throws a pass over Norwell defenders.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
McKenna Layden tries to keep the ball inbounds.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Lexi Hale puts up a shot.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
McKenna Layden throws a pass over Norwell defenders. Northwestern falls to Norwell 55-54 in the girls sectional final at Norwell on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ashley Newell looks for a pass between Norwell defenders.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Anna Bishir puts up a shot. Northwestern falls to Norwell 55-54 in the girls sectional final at Norwell on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
McKenna Layden puts up a shot.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Head coach Kathie Layden coaches her last game. Northwestern falls to Norwell 55-54 in the girls sectional final at Norwell on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Anna Bishir leaps to throw a pass.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Bailey Henry puts up a shot.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's McKenna Layden reaches for the ball from Norwell's Annabelle Johnson.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Lexi Hale puts up a shot. Northwestern falls to Norwell 55-54 in the girls sectional final at Norwell on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Flanked by Norwell's Annabelle Johnson and Dekota Hubble, NW's Lexi Hale reaches for a rebound.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern guard McKenna Layden is smacked on the arm by Norwell guard Kennedy Fuelling (10) on a drive to the basket in the Norwell Sectional final Saturday. Norwell's Vanessa Rosswurm (32) hit a 3-pointer with :40 left to lift the Knights to a 55-54 win over the Tigers.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
McKenna Layden is fouled at the basket.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Lexi Hale puts up a shot to give Northwestern a lead in the final minutes of the game.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Bailey Henry grabs ahold of a loose ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Lexi Hale tries to find the basket in the final minute of the game.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Head coach Kathie Layden coaches her last game. Northwestern falls to Norwell 55-54 in the girls sectional final at Norwell on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Northwestern vs Norwell sectional final
Anna Bishir and Lexi Hale get emotional after Northwestern falls to Norwell 55-54 in the girls sectional final at Norwell on Saturday, February 4, 2023.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Head coach Kathie Layden coaches her last game. Northwestern falls to Norwell 55-54 in the girls sectional final at Norwell on Saturday, February 4, 2023.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Anna Bishir eyes the basket for a shot.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Bailey Henry and Norwell's Lillian Norris battle over the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Anna Bishir heads down the court after a steal.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Anna Bishir puts up a shot.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Anna Bishir heads through Norwell defenders to the basket.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
McKenna Layden throws a pass over Norwell defenders.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
McKenna Layden tries to keep the ball inbounds.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Lexi Hale puts up a shot.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
McKenna Layden throws a pass over Norwell defenders. Northwestern falls to Norwell 55-54 in the girls sectional final at Norwell on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ashley Newell looks for a pass between Norwell defenders.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Anna Bishir puts up a shot. Northwestern falls to Norwell 55-54 in the girls sectional final at Norwell on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
McKenna Layden puts up a shot.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Head coach Kathie Layden coaches her last game. Northwestern falls to Norwell 55-54 in the girls sectional final at Norwell on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Anna Bishir leaps to throw a pass.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Bailey Henry puts up a shot.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's McKenna Layden reaches for the ball from Norwell's Annabelle Johnson.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Lexi Hale puts up a shot. Northwestern falls to Norwell 55-54 in the girls sectional final at Norwell on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Flanked by Norwell's Annabelle Johnson and Dekota Hubble, NW's Lexi Hale reaches for a rebound.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern guard McKenna Layden is smacked on the arm by Norwell guard Kennedy Fuelling (10) on a drive to the basket in the Norwell Sectional final Saturday. Norwell's Vanessa Rosswurm (32) hit a 3-pointer with :40 left to lift the Knights to a 55-54 win over the Tigers.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
McKenna Layden is fouled at the basket.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Lexi Hale puts up a shot to give Northwestern a lead in the final minutes of the game.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Bailey Henry grabs ahold of a loose ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Lexi Hale tries to find the basket in the final minute of the game.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Head coach Kathie Layden coaches her last game. Northwestern falls to Norwell 55-54 in the girls sectional final at Norwell on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Norwell went ahead with a 3-pointer at :40. From there, Northwestern had all the remaining shots.
Anna Bishir missed both ends of a double-bonus at :27, but teammate Bailey Henry came up with a steal at :21. From there, McKenna Layden missed a layup off a nice cut and pass at :15, the Tigers forced a five-second violation, Lexi Hale missed a 5-foot shot in the lane at :10, the Tigers retained the ball after a scrum for the rebound led to alternating possession, Hale missed inside at :04 — and the Knights committed a turnover at :03.
The Tigers' last shot came on an inbound play under the basket. Layden's shot inside did not fall. She had a second shot that appeared to come after time expired; it did not fall either.
"It didn't go our way, but it wasn't for lack of effort," Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said. "The girls did everything we asked, not just [Saturday], but all season. We just came up a little short there at the end."
The Tigers (17-5) fell just shy of winning their sixth sectional title in seven years.
"I know they're going to remember this game for awhile," Kathie Layden said, "but really what they should remember is what they have accomplished and what they've meant to Northwestern basketball and just the legacy they leave."
Norwell (21-3) celebrated its third sectional title in four years and advances to face No. 11 Hamilton Heights in a one-game regional Saturday at Bellmont.
The fourth quarter was tense throughout. The Tigers had a 42-41 lead to open the quarter and the teams battled through five lead changes and two ties before the dust settled.
Norwell freshman Vanessa Rosswurm emerged as the unlikely hero. She was 1 of 5 from the field through the first three quarters, but she hit her only two shots in the final quarter — a 15-foot jumper to knot the score at 52-all with 2:14 left and a wing 3-pointer to give the Knights a 55-54 lead at :40. The Tigers had all the remaining shots after that.
"It's not necessarily who we thought might take those shots," Thornton said, "but they were the shots we wanted and it's good for Vanessa that she was able to play with that [confidence] and not think about it."
The teams traded runs in the first half. The Knights jumped to a 13-4 lead in the opening 6:00 as the Tigers struggled with turnovers against the Knights' trapping defense, but the Tigers settled in and put together a 15-2 run for a 19-15 lead midway through the second quarter. The Knights rattled off 12 straight points on their way to a 27-22 halftime lead.
Norwell had a 37-31 lead midway through the third quarter. The Tigers responded with a 11-4 run to close the quarter.
Northwestern committed 14 turnovers in the first half, but only six in the second half.
"We're obviously a team that likes to run sets and they're a team that traps and tries to get you out of your offense," Kathie Layden said. "I thought our girls responded so well with that, just taking what the defense gave us."
Northwestern's defense gave Norwell some problems as well. The Knights committed 15 turnovers.
"It's so hard against their length, which is what we don't have, but our kids hung in there. It's a resilient bunch," Thornton said. "We had to find a way [to win]. Nothing was easy."
Kennedy Fuelling led the senior-less Knights with 21 points and four steals.
McKenna Layden led the Tigers with 21 points, seven rebounds and six assists in her high school finale. The Indiana All-Star candidate and Purdue recruit closed with 1,616 career points, which ranks No. 3 in program history and No. 4 in Howard County history.
Also for the Tigers, Hale battled through cramps to contribute 11 points, six rebounds and three steals, Bishir had 11 points and Henry had seven points and six rebounds.
McKenna Layden, Henry and Ashley Newell formed the Tigers' senior class.
Kathie Layden coached the seniors in their fifth- and sixth-grade seasons. She called them "a fantastic group" of student-athletes.
"They've always been a fun group of kids to be around, and really students of the game. You see that out there. You see their basketball IQ is high and their teamwork and the way they play together. They all have one thing in common and that's they want to win. That's why we've been successful in their careers. I'm just glad that I was able to be their coach," she said.
The game marked the end of the wildly successful Layden era at Northwestern, both player and coach. Kathie Layden said she is stepping down as coach. She retires with a 203-65 record in 11 years at Northwestern, a 385-165 record in 23 years overall and five state championships — three at TC and two at Northwestern.
