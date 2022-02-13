Northwestern guard McKenna Layden splits Fort Wayne Snider defenders Destini Craig (3) and Jordyn Poole (1) during a Class 4A Marion Regional semifinal game Saturday. Layden scored a game-high 29 points, but Snider beat the Tigers 72-43.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
GIRLS BB: NW falls to hot-shooting Snider in regional semifinal
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
MARION — Northwestern’s girls basketball team ran into a opening buzzsaw from which it never recovered in the Class 4A Marion Regional’s semifinal round Saturday at Bill Green Arena.
No. 10-ranked Fort Wayne Snider made its first five 3-point attempts in racing to a 19-2 lead less than five minutes into the game. Jyah LoVett fueled the explosion with four 3-pointers, including three in the opening 90 seconds.
NW's Leah Carter and Snider's Ciara Sims go after a rebound.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Leah Carter shoots.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's McKenna Layden puts up a shot.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern guard McKenna Layden splits Fort Wayne Snider defenders Destini Craig (3) and Jordyn Poole (1) during a Class 4A Marion Regional semifinal game Saturday. Layden scored a game-high 29 points, but Snider beat the Tigers 72-43.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Berkley Wray and Snider's Destini Craig go after a rebound.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Leah Carter shoots.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's McKenna Layden puts up a shot.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Anna Bishir throws a pass.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Bailey Henry throws a pass.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Leah Carter puts up a shot.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's McKenna Layden puts up a shot through Snider's defense.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Anna Bishir throws a pass.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Anna Bishir takes the ball to the basket.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Leah Carter puts up a shot.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Ashley Newell and Snider's Ciara Sims go after a rebound.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Berkley Wray shoots.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's McKenna Layden puts up a shot.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Leah Carter puts up a shot.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's McKenna Layden puts up a shot.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's McKenna Layden and Snider's Destini Craig go after the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Bailey Henry shoots.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-22 Northwestern vs Fort Wayne Snider regional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-22 Northwestern vs Fort Wayne Snider regional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-22 Northwestern vs Fort Wayne Snider regional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-22 Northwestern vs Fort Wayne Snider regional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-22 Northwestern vs Fort Wayne Snider regional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-22 Northwestern vs Fort Wayne Snider regional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-22 Northwestern vs Fort Wayne Snider regional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-22 Northwestern vs Fort Wayne Snider regional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-22 Northwestern vs Fort Wayne Snider regional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-22 Northwestern vs Fort Wayne Snider regional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-22 Northwestern vs Fort Wayne Snider regional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-22 Northwestern vs Fort Wayne Snider regional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-22 Northwestern vs Fort Wayne Snider regional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-22 Northwestern vs Fort Wayne Snider regional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-22 Northwestern vs Fort Wayne Snider regional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-22 Northwestern vs Fort Wayne Snider regional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-22 Northwestern vs Fort Wayne Snider regional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-22 Northwestern vs Fort Wayne Snider regional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-22 Northwestern vs Fort Wayne Snider regional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-22 Northwestern vs Fort Wayne Snider regional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-22 Northwestern vs Fort Wayne Snider regional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-22 Northwestern vs Fort Wayne Snider regional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-22 Northwestern vs Fort Wayne Snider regional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-22 Northwestern vs Fort Wayne Snider regional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-22 Northwestern vs Fort Wayne Snider regional NW's Leah Carter and Snider's Ciara Sims go after a rebound. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-22 Northwestern vs Fort Wayne Snider regional NW's Leah Carter shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-22 Northwestern vs Fort Wayne Snider regional NW's McKenna Layden puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern guard McKenna Layden splits Fort Wayne Snider defenders Destini Craig (3) and Jordyn Poole (1) during a Class 4A Marion Regional semifinal game Saturday. Layden scored a game-high 29 points, but Snider beat the Tigers 72-43.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-22 Northwestern vs Fort Wayne Snider regional NW's Berkley Wray and Snider's Destini Craig go after a rebound. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-22 Northwestern vs Fort Wayne Snider regional NW's Leah Carter shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-22 Northwestern vs Fort Wayne Snider regional NW's McKenna Layden puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-22 Northwestern vs Fort Wayne Snider regional NW's Anna Bishir throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-22 Northwestern vs Fort Wayne Snider regional NW's Bailey Henry throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-22 Northwestern vs Fort Wayne Snider regional NW's Leah Carter puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-22 Northwestern vs Fort Wayne Snider regional NW's McKenna Layden puts up a shot through Snider's defense. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-22 Northwestern vs Fort Wayne Snider regional NW's Anna Bishir throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-22 Northwestern vs Fort Wayne Snider regional NW's Anna Bishir takes the ball to the basket. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-22 Northwestern vs Fort Wayne Snider regional NW's Leah Carter puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-22 Northwestern vs Fort Wayne Snider regional NW's Ashley Newell and Snider's Ciara Sims go after a rebound. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-22 Northwestern vs Fort Wayne Snider regional NW's Berkley Wray shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-22 Northwestern vs Fort Wayne Snider regional NW's McKenna Layden puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-22 Northwestern vs Fort Wayne Snider regional NW's Leah Carter puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-22 Northwestern vs Fort Wayne Snider regional NW's McKenna Layden puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-22 Northwestern vs Fort Wayne Snider regional NW's McKenna Layden and Snider's Destini Craig go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-22 Northwestern vs Fort Wayne Snider regional NW's Bailey Henry shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-22 Northwestern vs Fort Wayne Snider regional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-22 Northwestern vs Fort Wayne Snider regional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-22 Northwestern vs Fort Wayne Snider regional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-22 Northwestern vs Fort Wayne Snider regional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-22 Northwestern vs Fort Wayne Snider regional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-22 Northwestern vs Fort Wayne Snider regional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-22 Northwestern vs Fort Wayne Snider regional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-22 Northwestern vs Fort Wayne Snider regional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-22 Northwestern vs Fort Wayne Snider regional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-22 Northwestern vs Fort Wayne Snider regional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-22 Northwestern vs Fort Wayne Snider regional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-22 Northwestern vs Fort Wayne Snider regional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-22 Northwestern vs Fort Wayne Snider regional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-22 Northwestern vs Fort Wayne Snider regional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-22 Northwestern vs Fort Wayne Snider regional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-22 Northwestern vs Fort Wayne Snider regional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-22 Northwestern vs Fort Wayne Snider regional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-22 Northwestern vs Fort Wayne Snider regional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-22 Northwestern vs Fort Wayne Snider regional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-22 Northwestern vs Fort Wayne Snider regional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-22 Northwestern vs Fort Wayne Snider regional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-22 Northwestern vs Fort Wayne Snider regional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-22 Northwestern vs Fort Wayne Snider regional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-12-22 Northwestern vs Fort Wayne Snider regional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Snider went on to beat Northwestern 72-43.
Northwestern largely played Snider even once the Tigers found their footing. The score was 60-41 when the Tigers’ starters checked out with 3:42 remaining. From there, Snider’s backups closed the game with a scoring flurry of their own.
“We knew coming into the game that they were a tough team and we were going to have to really battle,” Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said. “I told the girls, ‘They were better than us [Saturday].’ There is no excuse that we can give, they were just good.”
Led by McKenna Layden, the Tigers closed to within 11 (25-14) three minutes into the second quarter, but the Panthers regained control in taking a 37-19 halftime lead.
The teams largely traded baskets in the third quarter with the Panthers leading 53-35 at the close of the quarter.
Snider point guard Jordyn Poole made all kinds of plays over the middle two quarters to keep Northwestern from making any run. The 5-foot-5 sophomore finished the game with 19 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists and five steals in basically three quarters of work.
Also for the Panthers, Destini Craig scored 16 points, nearly all off of Poole assists, and Lovert finished with 14 points.
McKenna Layden carried Northwestern’s scoring load. The 6-2 junior guard scored a game-high 29 points, including 21 over the middle two quarters. She was 9 of 20 from the field, including 4 of 10 from 3-land.
Northwestern finished the season with a 19-5 record.
“I told the girls that they need to be proud of everything they’ve accomplished this year — proud that they were able to overcome the [IHSAA’s] success factor that moved us up a class, proud of coming out on top of a sectional we weren’t favored to win and then also just coming here and enjoying this experience. I think we did,” Kathie Layden said. “Are they happy? No, and they shouldn’t be and I wouldn’t want them to be happy, but I certainly don’t want them to be ashamed of anything because we competed.”
Leah Carter, the Tigers’ lone senior, closed her career with four points and a game-high 11 rebounds.
“The last few weeks of the season, especially, I thought Leah really upped her level of play,” Kathie Layden said. “Her leadership, I think, for this year and what she’s been able to accomplish in her four years [stand out]. We’re certainly going to miss her — not just on the court, but off the court as well.”
The Tigers will return the rest of their team. McKenna Layden, Ashley Newell and backup Bailey Henry are juniors, Lexi Hale is a sophomore and Anna Bishir and backup Berkley Wray lead a nice freshman group.
“We have a lot of kids returning that were able to see success this year and hopefully that motivates them to work in the offseason,” Kathie Layden said.
• No. 5 Noblesville beat No. 1 Homestead 61-40 in the opening semifinal, and the Millers beat Snider 78-63 in the final.
