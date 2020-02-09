Northwestern forward McKenna Layden puts up a shot against McCutcheon in the Class 4A Logansport Sectional championship Saturday night in the Berry Bowl. Layden scored a game-high 20 points to help the No. 1 Tigers roll to a 70-38 win.
LOGANSPORT — McKenna Layden watched her elder sister cut down a lot of nets in recent seasons.
The Tiger freshman joined the fun Saturday night following a breakout performance that is sure to register on future opponents’ scouting reports.
The Northwestern girls basketball seniors carry their sectional championship trophy back to their teammates after their fourth straight win.
McKenna Layden makes a pass.
Kendall Bostic puts up a shot.
McKenna Layden heads down the court.
Klair Merrell is fouled at the basket.
Madison Layden takes the ball down the court.
Klair Merrell throws a pass.
Madison Layden throws a pass.
Kendall Bostic puts up a shot.
Madison Layden takes the ball down the court.
The Northwestern girls basketball seniors carry their sectional championship trophy back to their teammates after their fourth straight win.
McKenna Layden makes a pass.
Kendall Bostic puts up a shot.
McKenna Layden heads down the court.
Klair Merrell is fouled at the basket.
Madison Layden takes the ball down the court.
Klair Merrell throws a pass.
Madison Layden throws a pass.
Kendall Bostic puts up a shot.
Madison Layden takes the ball down the court.
McKenna Layden drilled five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 20 points to highlight the No. 1-ranked Tigers’ 70-38 rout of McCutcheon in the Class 4A Logansport Sectional championship at the Berry Bowl. She also had five rebounds.
She was happy to play her part in the Tigers winning their first Class 4A sectional title and their fourth straight sectional title overall.
“It’s amazing,” she said. “Everyone dreams to go and do big things. We just hope we can do them too. It’s really fun playing with all them.”
Northwestern (26-0) advances to face No. 3 Fishers (23-1) in the Marion Regional’s opening semifinal next Friday. Fishers beat defending Class 4A state champ Hamilton Southeastern 50-42 in the Westfield Sectional final.
McKenna Layden bettered her previous scoring high of 12 points in the first quarter. She hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points to help the Tigers build a 26-12 lead. The Mavs’ defense repeatedly put heavy focus on the Tigers’ dynamic inside-outside senior combination of Kendall Bostic and Madison Layden and the younger Layden took advantage to drill three 3-pointers in the first 3:00, all from the right wing.
“I don’t blame teams for trying to lay off people with the lineup we have out there,” Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said. “I think the thing Kenna all season long has done so well is just let the game come to her. She doesn’t force things, but she’s a shooter. She can knock ‘em down. ... I’m certainly proud of her. That’s exactly what we needed to start the game.”
McKenna Layden came into game averaging 5.7 points per game with only seven 3-pointers made on 21 attempts, but she has been gaining confidence which has led to solid play in recent weeks. Her 12-point game came against Indianapolis North Central in the regular-season finale.
“After practice every day, I shoot 3-pointers,” she said. “I try to make five from each spot so I think that’s really helping with my shot.”
After the dominant first quarter, the Tigers went on to lead 40-22 at halftime. In addition to McKenna Layden’s hot shooting, another difference was turnovers. The Tigers had a 12-2 edge in points off turnovers. The Mavs shot the ball well (9 of 20), but had 11 turnovers while the Tigers had only two.
The Tigers tightened their defense in the third quarter and outscored the Mavs 15-3 for a commanding 55-25 lead.
Miss Basketball candidates Madison Layden and Bostic had their usual strong games. Madison Layden had 18 points, 10 assists and four steals and Bostic had 16 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals as the Tigers won their 33rd straight game overall and 16th straight tournament game.
“It feels great just to get it going like this again with these girls,” Bostic said. “I love the feeling of being in postseason, tournament time, so it’s great.”
Bostic surpassed former Kokomo great Tiffany Longworth for No. 2 on the Howard County all-time scoring list, behind only Madison Layden. Bostic has 1,949 points.
“It feels pretty cool,” Bostic said. “I wouldn’t have been able to do it without these teammates of mine. They’re just amazing.”
Also for the Tigers, Klair Merrell had seven points, two assists and two steals and Leah Carter had six points and four rebounds.
The Tigers shot 54.3% from the field overall and 43.8% from 3-land. Like always, they moved the ball well, finishing with 20 assists on 25 made shots.
Teresa Maggio led McCutcheon (15-12) with 16 points. She made 4 of 5 3-point attempts.
No. 4 Homestead (24-1) and Carroll of Fort Wayne (17-6) join Northwestern and Fishers in the four-team field.
