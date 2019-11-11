NW basketball Bostic

Northwestern post Kendall Bostic scores inside during the Tigers' 80-28 victory over Twin Lakes on Saturday.

 Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune

Northwestern’s girls basketball team is the new No. 1 team in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association’s poll. The IBCA has a weekly Top 20, not divided into classes.

Northwestern was No. 2 in the preseason poll. The Tigers (2-0) moved up to the top spot following Hamilton Southeastern’s loss to Center Grove.

Crown Point, Penn, Lawrence North and Homestead round out the top five. HSE dropped to No. 7.

• In the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports rankings, Northwestern moved up four spots to No. 2 in Class 4A. Homestead is No. 1.

Tipton (0-1) dropped one spot to No. 9 in Class 2A.

THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE

Northwestern has two games this week, both on the road and both against Class 4A teams. The Tigers face Noblesville (1-1) on Tuesday and Carmel (0-1) on Saturday.

This week's area schedule also includes some rivalry games such as Taylor at Kokomo on Wednesday, Tri-Central at Tipton on Thursday and Eastern at Taylor on Friday. The Taylor-Kokomo matchup is the season opener for both.

Kokomo's scheduled game against Harrison on Friday has been postponed to avoid a scheduling conflict with Harrison's football regional game.

The following is this week's area schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

TUESDAY

NW at Noblesville

Northfield at Western

Eastbrook at Eastern

Peru at Caston

Manchester at Cass

6:30 — Twin Lakes at Carroll (varsity only)

WEDNESDAY

Taylor at Kokomo

THURSDAY

Tri-Central at Tipton

FRIDAY

Western at Frankfort

Eastern at Taylor

Carroll at Sheridan

SATURDAY

Noon — NW at Carmel

Noon — Peru at Culver Academy

Kokomo at West Lafayette

Madison-Grant at Tipton

Carroll at Frontier

6:15 — Maconaquah at Manchester

React to this story:

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you