Northwestern’s girls basketball team is the new No. 1 team in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association’s poll. The IBCA has a weekly Top 20, not divided into classes.
Northwestern was No. 2 in the preseason poll. The Tigers (2-0) moved up to the top spot following Hamilton Southeastern’s loss to Center Grove.
Crown Point, Penn, Lawrence North and Homestead round out the top five. HSE dropped to No. 7.
• In the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports rankings, Northwestern moved up four spots to No. 2 in Class 4A. Homestead is No. 1.
Tipton (0-1) dropped one spot to No. 9 in Class 2A.
THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE
Northwestern has two games this week, both on the road and both against Class 4A teams. The Tigers face Noblesville (1-1) on Tuesday and Carmel (0-1) on Saturday.
This week's area schedule also includes some rivalry games such as Taylor at Kokomo on Wednesday, Tri-Central at Tipton on Thursday and Eastern at Taylor on Friday. The Taylor-Kokomo matchup is the season opener for both.
Kokomo's scheduled game against Harrison on Friday has been postponed to avoid a scheduling conflict with Harrison's football regional game.
The following is this week's area schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
TUESDAY
NW at Noblesville
Northfield at Western
Eastbrook at Eastern
Peru at Caston
Manchester at Cass
6:30 — Twin Lakes at Carroll (varsity only)
WEDNESDAY
Taylor at Kokomo
THURSDAY
Tri-Central at Tipton
FRIDAY
Western at Frankfort
Eastern at Taylor
Carroll at Sheridan
SATURDAY
Noon — NW at Carmel
Noon — Peru at Culver Academy
Kokomo at West Lafayette
Madison-Grant at Tipton
Carroll at Frontier
6:15 — Maconaquah at Manchester
