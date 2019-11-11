NW basketball Bostic

Northwestern post Kendall Bostic scores inside during the Tigers' 80-28 victory over Twin Lakes on Saturday.

 Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune

Northwestern’s girls basketball team is the new No. 1 team in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association’s poll. The IBCA has a weekly Top 20, not divided into classes.

Northwestern was No. 2 in the preseason poll. The Tigers (2-0) moved up to the top spot following Hamilton Southeastern’s loss to Center Grove.

Crown Point, Penn, Lawrence North and Homestead round out the top five. HSE dropped to No. 7.

• In the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports rankings, Northwestern moved up four spots to No. 2 in Class 4A. Homestead is No. 1.

Tipton (0-1) dropped one spot to No. 9 in Class 2A.

