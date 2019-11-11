Northwestern’s girls basketball team is the new No. 1 team in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association’s poll. The IBCA has a weekly Top 20, not divided into classes.
Northwestern was No. 2 in the preseason poll. The Tigers (2-0) moved up to the top spot following Hamilton Southeastern’s loss to Center Grove.
Crown Point, Penn, Lawrence North and Homestead round out the top five. HSE dropped to No. 7.
• In the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports rankings, Northwestern moved up four spots to No. 2 in Class 4A. Homestead is No. 1.
Tipton (0-1) dropped one spot to No. 9 in Class 2A.
