Northwestern’s girls basketball remains No. 1 in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association’s all-class state poll.
The Tigers (14-0) did not play last week. They are followed in the IBCA’s top five by Crown Point (17-0), Lawrence North (18-0), Fishers (15-0) and Homestead (13-1). Northwestern received 11 of the 20 first-place votes with Crown Point receiving four and Lawrence North five.
In the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association’s Class 4A poll, Northwestern remains No. 2 behind Lawrence North.
The Tigers have three games this week, all at home — vs. Eastern on Wednesday, vs. West Lafayette on Thursday and vs. Logansport on Saturday.
This week’s area schedule is heavy on girls-boys varsity doubleheaders. There are six on Friday and one more on Saturday.
The following is this week’s area girls schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
TODAY
North Miami at Taylor
TUESDAY
Kokomo at Harrison
Peru at Tri-Central
Oak Hill at Cass
North White at Carroll
WEDNESDAY
Eastern at Northwestern
Noblesville at Kokomo
Madison-Grant at Maconaquah
THURSDAY
West Lafayette at Northwestern
Tipton at Sheridan
Cass at Hamilton Heights
FRIDAY
+ Logansport at Kokomo
+ West Lafayette at Western
+ Rossville at Taylor
+ Clinton Central at Eastern
+ Sheridan at Tri-Central
+ Delphi at Carroll
SATURDAY
11 a.m. — Tipton at Cass
Noon — Logansport at NW
Noon — Peru at Delphi
+ Kokomo at F.W. Northrop
+ Girls-boys varsity doubleheaders; girls games start at 6 p.m.
