Northwestern guard Klair Merrell goes after a loose ball during the Tigers' game against Hamilton Heights on Dec. 10.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

Northwestern’s girls basketball remains No. 1 in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association’s all-class state poll.

The Tigers (14-0) did not play last week. They are followed in the IBCA’s top five by Crown Point (17-0), Lawrence North (18-0), Fishers (15-0) and Homestead (13-1). Northwestern received 11 of the 20 first-place votes with Crown Point receiving four and Lawrence North five.

In the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association’s Class 4A poll, Northwestern remains No. 2 behind Lawrence North.

The Tigers have three games this week, all at home — vs. Eastern on Wednesday, vs. West Lafayette on Thursday and vs. Logansport on Saturday.

This week’s area schedule is heavy on girls-boys varsity doubleheaders. There are six on Friday and one more on Saturday.

The following is this week’s area girls schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

TODAY

North Miami at Taylor

TUESDAY

Kokomo at Harrison

Peru at Tri-Central

Oak Hill at Cass

North White at Carroll

WEDNESDAY

Eastern at Northwestern

Noblesville at Kokomo

Madison-Grant at Maconaquah

THURSDAY

West Lafayette at Northwestern

Tipton at Sheridan

Cass at Hamilton Heights

FRIDAY

+ Logansport at Kokomo

+ West Lafayette at Western

+ Rossville at Taylor

+ Clinton Central at Eastern

+ Sheridan at Tri-Central

+ Delphi at Carroll

SATURDAY

11 a.m. — Tipton at Cass

Noon — Logansport at NW

Noon — Peru at Delphi

+ Kokomo at F.W. Northrop

+ Girls-boys varsity doubleheaders; girls games start at 6 p.m.

