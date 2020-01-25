Snow during the morning will taper off to light snow during the afternoon. Some rain may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..
Northwestern seniors Kendall Bostic, left to right, Kate Miller, Madison Layden, Klair Merrell and Sarah Heaver celebrate after Northwestern athletic director Dan Armstrong handed them the Hoosier Conference trophy following the Tigers’ 70-20 victory over Benton Central on Friday night. Northwestern has won the conference three straight years.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
GIRLS BB: NW rules Hoosier Conference again
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern’s girls basketball team is to the point in its remarkable four-year run where seemingly every game brings another milestone or championship.
Take Friday for example.
Class 4A/all-class No. 1-ranked Northwestern hosted Class 3A No. 1 Benton Central in the Hoosier Conference championship and its home finale. The Tigers rolled to a 70-20 win for their third straight Hoosier title.
Northwestern seniors Kendall Bostic, left to right, Kate Miller, Madison Layden, Klair Merrell and Sarah Heaver celebrate after Northwestern athletic director Dan Armstrong handed them the Hoosier Conference trophy following the Tigers’ 70-20 victory over Benton Central on Friday night. Northwestern has won the conference three straight years.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-24-20 Northwestern vs Benton Central girls basketball Hoosier conference NW’s McKenna Layden goes up for a rebound. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-24-20 Northwestern vs Benton Central girls basketball Hoosier conference NW’s Klair Merrell shoots a three. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-24-20 Northwestern vs Benton Central girls basketball Hoosier conference NW’s Leah Carter fights for control of the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-24-20 Northwestern vs Benton Central girls basketball Hoosier conference NW’s Kendall Bostic grabs a rebound. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-24-20 Northwestern vs Benton Central girls basketball Hoosier conference NW’s Ellie Boyer heads down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-24-20 Northwestern vs Benton Central girls basketball Hoosier conference NW’s Madison Layden is fouled at the basket. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-24-20 Northwestern vs Benton Central girls basketball Hoosier conference NW’s Kendall Bostic puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-24-20 Northwestern vs Benton Central girls basketball Hoosier conference NW’s Madison Layden shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-24-20 Northwestern vs Benton Central girls basketball Hoosier conference NW’s Madison Layden shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-24-20 Northwestern vs Benton Central girls basketball Hoosier conference NW’s Kendall Bostic grabs a rebound. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-24-20 Northwestern vs Benton Central girls basketball Hoosier conference NW’s Kendall Bostic shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-24-20 Northwestern vs Benton Central girls basketball Hoosier conference NW’s Klair Merrell shoots a three-pointer. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-24-20 Northwestern vs Benton Central girls basketball Hoosier conference NW’s Klair Merrell heads down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-24-20 Northwestern vs Benton Central girls basketball Hoosier conference Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-24-20 Northwestern vs Benton Central girls basketball Hoosier conference Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-24-20 Northwestern vs Benton Central girls basketball Hoosier conference Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-24-20 Northwestern vs Benton Central girls basketball Hoosier conference Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-24-20 Northwestern vs Benton Central girls basketball Hoosier conference Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-24-20 Northwestern vs Benton Central girls basketball Hoosier conference Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-24-20 Northwestern vs Benton Central girls basketball Hoosier conference Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-24-20 Northwestern vs Benton Central girls basketball Hoosier conference Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-24-20 Northwestern vs Benton Central girls basketball Hoosier conference Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-24-20 Northwestern vs Benton Central girls basketball Hoosier conference Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-24-20 Northwestern vs Benton Central girls basketball Hoosier conference Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-24-20 Northwestern vs Benton Central girls basketball Hoosier conference Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-24-20 Northwestern vs Benton Central girls basketball Hoosier conference Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-24-20 Northwestern vs Benton Central girls basketball Hoosier conference Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-24-20 Northwestern vs Benton Central girls basketball Hoosier conference Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-24-20 Northwestern vs Benton Central girls basketball Hoosier conference Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-24-20 Northwestern vs Benton Central girls basketball Hoosier conference Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-24-20 Northwestern vs Benton Central girls basketball Hoosier conference Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-24-20 Northwestern vs Benton Central girls basketball Hoosier conference Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-24-20 Northwestern vs Benton Central girls basketball Hoosier conference Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-24-20 Northwestern vs Benton Central girls basketball Hoosier conference Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-24-20 Northwestern vs Benton Central girls basketball Hoosier conference Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-24-20 Northwestern vs Benton Central girls basketball Hoosier conference Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-24-20 Northwestern vs Benton Central girls basketball Hoosier conference Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-24-20 Northwestern vs Benton Central girls basketball Hoosier conference Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
“It’s sad it’s the last time we’re playing on this court, but there’s no one else I’d rather play with,” senior guard Klair Merrell said. “It’s really great that we could go out and win conference for our last time on this court.”
In addition to the Hoosier three-peat, the Tigers joined a rare club by winning 100 or more games over a four-season span. They are 100-8 with two Class 3A state championships since the current seniors joined the program.
Home dominance helped the Tigers reach the centurion club. They went 35-1 in home games over the four seasons, including 10-0 this season.
The terrific senior trio of Merrell, Madison Layden and Kendall Bostic made sure their home finale was a dominant victory, just like so many before. Merrell scored 20 points and grabbed four rebounds, Layden had 19 points, seven assists, seven steals and five rebounds and Bostic had 17 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals.
The Tigers’ senior class also has Sarah Heaver (two points, four rebounds and three assists) and Kate Miller.
“What these seniors have done and meant to this school and the community ... they’re a great group of kids and they deserve every honor and every championship that they’ve gotten,” Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said. “They play hard, they work hard and they play together. It’s a special group.”
Northwestern beat Benton Central in the Class 3A state championship last season. The Tigers dominated the rematch Friday.
With Merrell setting the tone, the Tigers (22-0) blitzed the Bison (20-2) with a sizzling first half. The Tigers led 28-10 after the first quarter and 48-15 at halftime. Entering Friday, the Bison had allowed 48 or more points in only two full games all season.
Merrell scored 18 points in the first half. She drilled 6 of 8 shots from the field, including 4 of 6 from 3-land. She added two points in the second half to match her career high of 20.
“What she showed is we’re really hard to defend at all the spots. Teams come in with a game plan and we have others who can step up,” Kathie Layden said. “Klair is a huge key for our success, she always has been. She just lets the game come to her and [Friday] she knocked down some big shots for us.”
BC coach David Baxter credited Merrell for raising her game from last season and developing into a strong No. 3 scoring option to go with Madison Layden and Bostic.
“She’s a much more talented player, particularly on the 3-point line,” he said. “Last year in the State Finals, we didn’t really guard her. I think she had one or two points. Now, she’s that third wheel who’s going to help get them a deep postseason run in 4A. That’s been the big shot in the arm for that team. Her game has really skyrocketed.”
Northwestern shifted into cruise control in the second half. The Tigers outscored the Bison 9-5 in the third quarter to go up 57-20, then outscored the Bison 13-0 in the final quarter.
With 3:20 remaining, Kathie Layden removed her seniors to a standing ovation.
The Tigers’ younger players also contributed. Freshman McKenna Layden had four points, seven rebounds and four assists, junior Ellie Boyer had four points and three boards and sophomore Leah Carter had four points and two boards.
The Tigers finished with their typically efficient offensive stats including 26-of-51 shooting from the field and just eight turnovers. Defensively, they hounded the Bison into 9-of-38 shooting and 19 turnovers.
“I said it last year, that team is one of the best teams in high school basketball in the nation,” Baxter said. “It’s not normal to have a team with that much length. We can run a lot of good stuff and for typical high school girls basketball, we’re pretty efficient. You just can’t get the ball around them. You saw the size differential. It’s a big challenge.
“They have a good chance to win the 4A this year. They’re the No. 1 team in the state for a reason.”
Northwestern will shoot for an undefeated regular season when it visits Class 4A co-No. 9 North Central (15-7) tonight for a varsity-only game at 6 p.m. The Panthers are riding a five-game winning streak.
“We’re excited to be able to go down to Indy and play [tonight],” Kathie Layden said. “We feel like, win or lose, it’s going to help put us in a position to go into the sectional knowing what we need to work on.”
Merrell likes how the Tigers are playing.
“We’re all playing as a team and working really hard,” she said.
