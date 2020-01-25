Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Snow during the morning will taper off to light snow during the afternoon. Some rain may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.