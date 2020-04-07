The Indianapolis Star on Tuesday announced the three finalists for Miss Basketball and the five finalists for Mr. Basketball.
The Miss Basketball finalists include Northwestern’s dynamic duo of guard Madison Layden (Purdue signee) and post Kendall Bostic (Michigan State). The other finalist is Hamilton Southeastern’s Sydney Parrish (Oregon).
The Mr. Basketball finalists are Lawrence Central’s Dre Davis (Louisville), Gary 21st Century’s Johnell Davis (Florida Atlantic), Culver Academy’s Trey Galloway (Indiana), Bloomington South’s Anthony Leal (Indiana) and Lawrence North’s Tony Perkins (Iowa).
The winners will be announced Friday at indystar.com.
