INDIANAPOLIS — Northwestern teammates Madison Layden and Kendall Bostic made a smooth transition to Class 4A basketball this season.
They kept scoring points, winning games and racking up honors. On Thursday, the dynamic duo received another reward when both were named to the The Associated Press' girls all-state first team for the second straight season.
Layden also received the most votes for the second consecutive time, barely beating out Sydney Parrish of Hamilton Southeastern. Bostic received the third highest vote total from a panel of sportswriters, broadcasters and coaches around the state. Players are selected regardless of grade level or which class in which their schools compete.
Marion center RaShaya Kyle and Franklin Central forward Rachel Loobie rounded out the first team.
Together, Layden and Bostic led Northwestern to a 29-1 mark — an even better record than the one posted by their Class 3A state championship team in 2018-19. The only thing missing from their sterling resumes: Finishing a perfect season with a third consecutive title. Lawrence North beat Northwestern 59-56 in the state finals.
The 6-foot-1 Layden finished second in the state in scoring at 25.6 points and third in assists, with 6.4, while shooting 40.6 percent on 3-pointers and averaging 5.1 steals. The Purdue recruit scored more than 2,000 points in her career, won back-to-back state titles in 2018 and 2019 and was named the state's 2020 Gatorade player of the year.
Bostic was equally impressive. She averaged 20.5 points and 10.2 rebounds this season, posting a state-best shooting percentage of 73.3. The Michigan State recruit also topped the 2,000-point mark, the 1,000-rebound mark and made three all-state appearances. Bostic, who stands 6-1, also was a third-team honoree as a sophomore.
Layden and Bostic helped Northwestern go 107-9 over the last four seasons.
Parrish averaged 24.8 points and led Hamilton Southeastern to a 22-3 mark after winning the Class 4A state title in 2019. The 6-2 Oregon recruit already has been named a McDonald's All-American.
And now Kyle will get her chance to team up with Layden at Purdue. The 6-6 senior was the state's top scorer at 27.3 points. She also grabbed 13.7 rebounds.
Loobie, a 6-foot forward who is headed to Central Michigan, averaged 21.0 points and 11.5 rebounds.
The second team is composed of Sydney Graber of Homestead, Nan Garcia of Jeffersonville, Ella Collier of Danville and Lawrence North's backcourt tandem of Jayla Smith and Katie Davidson. Smith, a junior, was the only underclassmen to make the first two teams.
Garcia will attend Penn State next season while Graber and Davidson are headed to Mid-American Conference schools, Central Michigan and Miami (Ohio). Collier intends to play at Marian.
Lawrence North's third guard, Kristian Young, joins Jasmine McWilliams of North Central, Ariana Wiggins of Heritage Christian, Allison Bosse of Brownsburg and Trinity Clinton of Penn on the third team. Young will play at Illinois-Chicago, McWilliams at Northwestern and Bosse at Marian.
Wiggins and Clinton are juniors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.