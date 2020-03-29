MaxPreps on Friday announced its Girls Basketball All-American Team and Northwestern point guard Madison Layden was among the honorees.
MaxPreps named five players each to first, second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth teams and another 20 players to honorable mention.
Layden made the fifth team. The Purdue recruit was the lone Indiana player to make any of the top six teams.
“Layden’s all-around game spurred Northwestern to a 29-1 season, but the big number has to be the 25.6 points a game,” MaxPreps said.
MaxPreps went on to note Layden’s 6.4 assists per game, 4.3 assist-to-turnover ratio, 40.6% 3-point accuracy and 51.6% overall shooting.
It’s the latest in a week of honors for Layden following KT All-Area co-MVP and Associated Press All-State first-team selections. She was the top vote getter on the AP team for the second straight year.
