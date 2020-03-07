Madison Layden got some good news shortly after waking up Friday morning. The Northwestern senior had been selected as the Gatorade Indiana Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
“I got an email [Friday] morning and it said congrats, you’ve been selected, and my mom found out too and she texted me,” Layden said. “It’s just crazy to think that I’ve been selected to be the Gatorade Player of the Year with such great players that have been selected before me too, so it’s such a great honor.”
Hamilton Southeastern’s Sydney Parrish won Indiana’s award last season, Carmel’s Amy Dilk won in 2018, Homestead’s Karissa McLaughlin won in 2017, Princeton’s Jackie Young won in 2016, Columbus North’s Ali Patberg won in 2015, and Logansport’s Whitney Jennings won in 2014.
“This is such a well-deserved honor for Madison and Northwestern,” said Northwestern coach Kathie Layden, her mom. “When you look at the players who have been selected for this award in the past, it is truly an honor to see Madison’s name among the list. We could not be more proud.”
The award recognizes athletic excellence, academic achievement and exemplary character on and off the field. As Indiana’s winner, Layden is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year award, which will be announced later this month.
“Definitely I’ve put in a lot of work so to be recognized for this is just so great,” Layden said.
Layden averaged 25.6 points, 6.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.2 rebounds per game as a senior. A deadly 3-point shooter, Layden canned 93 triples on the season, shooting 40.6% from 3-land. She finished her high school career as Howard County’s all-time career top scorer with 2,360 points.
“Madison is the most ‘quiet’ great player I’ve ever seen,” said Logansport coach Meranda Cooper in a Gatorade release to announce Layden’s selection as Player of the Year. “She makes being great at basketball look effortless.”
In addition to her basketball exploits, Layden has volunteered with the Kokomo Humane Society and at a home for veterans. She’s also donated her time to the Special Olympics and as a youth basketball coach and referee.
As part of the award, Layden has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of her choosing. She can also submit an essay to attempt to win one of a dozen $10,000 grants for the organization of her choice.
As a combo guard and wing, Layden was indispensable for the Tigers this season. Northwestern won the previous two Class 3A state championships, then got bumped up to Class 4A due to the IHSAA’s success factor, and didn’t miss a beat in Class 4A.
This winter, Northwestern romped through a perfect regular season and battled to the Class 4A state championship game
“It’s crazy that we made it to the state finals again,” Layden said. “We played a lot of good teams on the way there. We just had to keep playing hard every game and finally got where we wanted to be.”
In the championship, Lawrence North edged Northwestern 59-56.
“Obviously we had an awesome season, just came up a little bit short, but Lawrence North is a really good team,” Layden said. “We knew that going in, it just didn’t go our way.”
Was it the most difficult loss of her career?
“I think so. I mean, having it be my senior year and knowing that would be our last game, to end with a loss, that definitely hurts,” Layden said.
Layden, Kendall Bostic, Klair Merrell, Kate Miller and Sarah Heaver were seniors on this season’s Tiger squad. The team is coached by mom Kathie with dad Jeff as an assistant, and younger sister McKenna was a freshman on the team this season. The finality of leaving that situation isn’t easy.
“My family, having them be there, and then some of the teammates — all of the seniors have been playing together for a really long time — to be done playing with them is really hard,” Layden said.
Layden is headed to Purdue next season to play for coach Sharon Versyp’s Boilermakers. Layden took in Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament action Thursday and Friday in Indianapolis.
“Being here it’s crazy to think that I’ll be playing with Purdue next year and we’ll be in the Big Ten Tournament,” Layden said. “I’m just excited to play with them.
“The game is a lot faster pace and the girls are definitely a lot stronger, so I think just working on things and getting stronger, it’ll help me.”
