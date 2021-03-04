Northwestern basketball standout McKenna Layden made the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association’s first team all-state. The ICGSA named first, second and third teams with 25 players named to each.
Layden, a 6-foot-2 sophomore guard, averaged 22.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 3.5 steals per game.
It’s Layden’s second all-state honor. Earlier in the week, the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association named her to its Supreme 15 underclass team, which is the IBCA’s top honor for non-seniors.
