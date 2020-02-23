LAPORTE — Northwestern girls basketball stars Kendall Bostic and Madison Layden are linked together as the cornerstones of the Tigers’ dynasty.
The Miss Basketball candiates furthered that legacy Saturday in the Class 4A North Semistate.
Late in the second quarter of No. 1-ranked Northwestern’s 56-46 victory over No. 6 Penn, Layden grabbed a defensive rebound, Bostic ran the floor hard like she always does and Layden delivered one of her on-the-money assists. Bostic scored and reached 2,000 career points.
Layden reached 2,000 earlier in the season. They are just the second classmates in state history (girls or boys) to reach that rarefied air.
Bostic quickly credited her teammates present and past for helping her reach the milestone.
“Madison’s pass there was phenomenal. She’s really helped, and all of the other guards have as well, of getting me the ball in transition to where I can score like that. It’s great,” the Michigan State recruit said.
Bostic reached 1,000 career rebounds in the regional last week. She is just the sixth girl in state history to reach the prestigious 2,000-point/1,000-rebound club. Four of the other five players in the club are past Miss Basketball winners.
“It’s really neat,” she said, “but I’m focused on the State Finals because I think we have a job to do.”
Layden also reached a milestone in the victory. The rebound that led to Bostic’s 2,000th point was the 500th of her career. She previously topped 2,300 points, 700 assists and 500 steals. She is No. 2 in state history in both assists and steals, per Hickory Husker.
“Kendall and I have played with some great teammates,” the Purdue recruit said. “It’s just so awesome the things we’ve been able to accomplish at Northwestern.”
Coach Kathie Layden said the dynamic duo’s many individual milestones deserve appreciation.
“I know it’s what everybody has come to expect from Kendall and Madison,” she said, “but I don’t think people truly will appreciate this until you look back because I think, to be honest, they make it look easy sometimes. They’ve worked hard for everything they’ve ever gotten and they deserve every bit of it.”
Bostic and Layden combined for 47 points in Saturday’s win, which was the 107th win of their Tiger careers. They are perhaps the winningest duo in state history. They already are two-time state champions and they’re one win away from a three-peat.
They’ll close their Tiger careers in the Class 4A state title game vs. No. 8 Lawrence North next Saturday.
“It doesn’t feel like it’s coming to an end, but it’s going to be my last high school game so it’s kind of crazy,” Bostic said. “We’ll have a hard week of practice and then it will be our last high school practice too. It’s all kind of hitting us now, but it’s really neat to be able to do it with these girls.”
