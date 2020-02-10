NW sectional

Northwestern's girls basketball seniors carry their sectional championship trophy back to their teammates following the Tigers' victory over McCutcheon on Saturday night at Logansport.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

Northwestern’s girls basketball team will play in the Class 4A Marion Regional on Saturday at Bill Green Arena.

The power-packed regional features three of the top four teams in the Class 4A Top 10.

No. 1 Northwestern (26-0) is matched against No. 3 Fishers (23-1) in the 10 a.m. opener. No. 4 Homestead (25-1) is matched against Carroll of Fort Wayne (17-6) in the second semifinal, at approximately noon. The winners will return at 8 p.m. for the championship.

There are four regionals in Class 4A. The winners will advance to north and south semistates on Feb. 22.

