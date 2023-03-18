On a Tuesday night in December, the two leading luminaries on the KT-area girls basketball landscape got reacquainted.
Carroll junior Alli Harness scored 20 points in the opening half to help the Cougars take a seven-point lead into halftime at Northwestern’s gym. Northwestern senior McKenna Layden kept coming all game long, finishing with a remarkable 40 points, but it was Harness and the Cougars who emerged with a tense 55-52 victory.
They’ll square off again on June 7, when the Indiana All-Star girls play the Junior All-Star squad in a tune-up game for the Indiana-Kentucky All-Star series. Layden was named an Indiana All-Star when the team was unveiled on March 14. Harness was named to the core group of the Junior squad six days earlier.
Today, the two local pace-setters were named co-MVPs of the Kokomo Tribune’s 43rd annual All-Area Girls Basketball Team.
“I’m really honored because obviously there are a lot of good players, and just being able to be picked again, I’m honored,” said three-time MVP Layden, who was also the top player as a sophomore and junior. “All the hard work that I’ve put in shows that it’s not going unnoticed by other people, so I’m really appreciative of everything.”
Both are guards who are involved in all aspects of what their teams do. Each had huge seasons to lead their teams to the top records in the area. Carroll went 22-4 and Northwestern 17-5. Each was runner-up in their conference, and each reached a sectional final.
Layden is a four-time selection to the All-Area team, and Harness a three-time pick. It’s Harness’ first time taking a share of MVP honors.
“It’s pretty exciting news and I’m very thankful,” Harness said. “I couldn’t have done it without my teammates and coaches. I think our team is all around very supportive and I couldn’t have done it without them at all.”
Layden, who will play at Purdue next season, was second in the area in scoring at 21.6 points per game, 11th in rebounding at 6.3 per game, third in assists at 4.0 per game, and fifth in seals at 3.0 per game. She led the area in free throw shooting percentage at 84%, was second in 3-point shooting at 40.6% (with 54 makes) and ninth in field goal shooting at 45.2%.
“McKenna is a really good player, obviously — she’s going to Purdue,” Harness said. “I think her shot selection is really good and her height helps her as well. She’s a really good role model for other kids.
“She sees the court really well and she passes really well as well. She rebounds the ball, she has really good shot selection — I don’t think she forces many shots.”
Harness led the area in scoring at 23.6 ppg and steals at 3.3 per game, was 16th in rebounding at 5 rpg, and second in assists at 4.9 apg. Harness was seventh in the area in field-goal shooting at 47.4%, fifth in 3-point shooting at 37.3% (with 72 makes), and second in free throw shooting at 82.9%.
“She shoots the ball so well, and I mean it’s not just shooting, she can get to the rim. She’s just a great overall player and her team was very successful this year so everything she was doing helped the team a lot,” Layden said of Harness. Layden was impressed by “just the way she finds the open player also. She’s just an overall really good player.”
Being a Junior All-Star, as Layden was last summer, has been on Harness’ radar since she was in elementary school.
“It’s been one of my goals since I was a little kid,” Harness said. “It was my dream to be picked for Junior All-Stars. I was stoked about that. I was really happy. I couldn’t have done that without my coaches.
“I’m really excited to play against Kentucky and the senior All-Stars. It’ll be a really exciting and cool experience.”
Layden said that having a pair of standouts from the KT area picked for Indiana’s summer squads speaks well for the local basketball scene.
“Obviously [that says] that we’re pretty good,” Layden said. “I felt like for a little bit there was a down time in our area but girls basketball in our area is definitely on the rise. There’s still a lot of good players in our area coming up too.”
Harness hopes that younger players will take inspiration from a pair of locals representing Indiana the way she took motivation from elder players. Harness spoke highly of Layden as a person and role model, and the Cougar star was directly inspired by former Purdue players who coached her at the AAU level as a fourth grader.
“I think that it will do a lot of things for us, and I think it’ll make younger kids work harder to possibly get there,” Harness said. “We live in a pretty small area and we got named Junior All-Stars and Senior All-Stars as well. It’s a pretty big deal for younger players to get in the gym and motivate them.”
Layden closed her Tiger career with 1,616 points. That ranks No. 4 in Howard County history. Harness has 1,635 points through her junior season.
In addition to All-Stars, Layden and Harness both also earned All-State honors. The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association named Layden to its Supreme 15 seniors team and named Harness to its underclass small-school team.
Below is a look at the rest of the All-Area squad, starting with the rest of the first team. Players are listed alphabetically in their respective teams.
AIJIA ELLIOTT, KOKOMO
Elliott led the Kats during their 12-13 season. The junior center averaged 14.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks and shot 55.3% from the field — all team bests. She was top five in the area in all four categories including No. 2 in rebounding and No. 3 in field-goal percentage.
Elliott scored 20 or more points in seven different games with a season-high 30 points against Muncie Central. She recorded 10 double-doubles.
Elliott is a two-time All-Area player. As a sophomore, she earned a third-team selection.
CHLOE HUNT, WESTERN
Hunt was one of the driving forces behind the Panthers’ 15-9 season, which marked a one-game improvement from 2021-22 and their most wins since 2013-14. The junior guard averaged 12.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 3.2 steals — all team bests.
Hunt scored in double figures in 13 of the 17 games in which she played. She shot a solid 43.8% from the field.
ASHLEE SCHRAM, TIPTON
For the fourth straight season, Schram averaged a double-double, scoring 14.2 points and grabbing an area-best 10.8 rebounds for the 16-10 Blue Devils. Defensively, the 6-3 senior center offered 2.2 blocked shots and 1.9 steals.
Efficient as always, Schram shot a career-best 63.7% from the field (No. 1 in the area) and 75.5% from the free-throw line (No. 7 in the area).
A four-time All-Area player, Schram posted career totals of 1,391 points and 1,177 rebounds. She helped the Blue Devils finish as Class 2A state runners-up in 2021.
The IBCA named Schram to its senior small school all-state team. She will continue her career at IU-South Bend.
SECOND TEAM
BRIANNA BENNETT, PERU
Bennett scored 12.0 points and dished an area-best 4.9 assists in leading Peru to a 10-14 record, a five-win improvement over the previous season. The senior guard also took 3.0 steals, which ranked No. 4 in the area.
She had a nine-assist game in a victory over Manchester, eight-assist games vs. Pioneer and Eastern and seven-dime games vs. six different opponents.
LEXI HALE, NW
An athletic forward, Hale provided steady inside play for the Tigers, averaging 9.5 points and a team-high 7.0 rebounds. The Tiger junior shot 56.8% from the field, which ranked No. 1 on her team and No. 2 in the area. Defensively, she averaged a blocked shot a game.
Hale recorded four double-doubles, including a 12-point, 10-rebound effort in a victory over Western that gave the Tigers the Hoosier Conference East Division title.
MIRANDA STOLL, MAC
Stoll had a breakout season for Maconaquah, scoring 17.3 points and grabbing 7.3 rebounds. The junior guard topped the Braves in both categories. In the area, she ranked No. 3 in scoring and No. 6 in rebounding.
Stoll scored 20 or more points in seven different games with a high of 29 against Southwood. She made 52 3-pointers.
MADISON WAGNER, CARROLL
Wagner teamed with Harness, the All-Area co-MVP, to form a dynamic backcourt for the 22-win Cougars.
A junior guard, Wagner averaged 16.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 3.1 steals and 1.4 blocked shots, and made 54 3-pointers.
Wagner scored a career-high 31 points vs. Taylor, 30 points vs. Lafayette Jeff and 20 or more in another seven games.
The IBCA named Wagner to its underclass small school all-state team. She is a two-time All-Area player.
MACKENZIE YORK, WESTERN
York teamed with fellow junior guard Hunt to form an All-Area backcourt for the Panthers.
York averaged 11.3 points, 2.4 assists and 2.1 steals. She helped Western win Carroll’s holiday tournament by averaging 14.3 points over victories against Bethesda Christian, Tipton and Carroll.
THIRD TEAM
ANNA BISHIR, NW
Bishir scored 10.2 points, dished 2.5 assists and swiped 1.8 steals for the Tigers. The sophomore guard made 78.9% of her free-throw attempts, the third-best percentage in the area.
Bishir is a two-time All-Area player.
MA’KAELA DRAKE, KOKOMO
Drake emerged as the Kats’ top perimeter scorer. The sophomore guard averaged 10.4 points and knocked down a team-best 30 3-pointers.
Drake played her best in North Central Conference action. She averaged 12 points over the Kats’ 6-3 NCC run with a 20-point game vs. Anderson and 18-point games against Lafayette Jeff, Arsenal Tech and Richmond.
KARLEY LEININGER, TC
Leininger helped power Tri-Central to Class A sectional and regional titles. The senior guard averaged 12.8 points during the Trojans’ four tournament games with a season-high 19 points in TC’s 55-20 rout of Cowan in a sectional final.
For the season, Leininger averaged 7.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.6 steals. She ranked No. 2 on the team in all four categories. She made 73.2% of her free-throw attempts.
Leininger is a two-time All-Area player.
CAROLINE LONG, WESTERN
Long provided steady play inside during the Panthers’ 15-win season. The senior post averaged 8.9 points and 6.3 rebounds and shot 46.2% from the field.
A two-time All-Area player, Long will continue her career at North Park University, an NCAA D-III school in Chicago.
HALLIE WOLFE, TIPTON
Wolfe moved into a bigger role for the Blue Devils this season. The junior guard met the challenge by providing 10.8 points and a team-high 2.2 assists.
Wolfe knocked down 62 3-pointers on 38.8% accuracy, ranking No. 3 in the area in accuracy. She made 7 of 8 attempts and scored a career-high 25 points in a victory over Park Tudor.
HONORABLE MENTION
Megan Conner helped Tri-Central go 12-14 with Class A sectional and regional titles. The senior guard scored a team-high 7.9 points and grabbed 3.8 rebounds. … Emma Eldridge put together a nice senior season for Peru. She averaged 9.3 points and a team-high 5.5 rebounds. … Elly Logan provided consistent play for Lewis Cass, averaging 6.9 points and 6.7 rebounds. … Kaiya Money had a strong season for Tipton. The junior guard scored 10.3 points and knocked down 44 3-pointers on 38.6% accuracy. … Kamaria White ran Kokomo’s offense. The speedy junior guard averaged 6.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.4 steals.
