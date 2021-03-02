The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association on Tuesday announced its 2020-21 girls all-state selections.
The IBCA's all-state selections include Supreme 15 for seniors, Supreme 15 for underclass players, large school all-state teams (15 seniors, 15 underclass) and small school all-state teams (15 seniors, 15 underclass).
The Supreme 15 is the IBCA's top honor, with the selections honoring the state's top 15 seniors and top 15 underclass players. Northwestern sophomore McKenna Layden made the underclass squad. The 6-foot-2 point guard averaged 22.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 3.5 steals per game.
The large school and small school all-state teams are secondary accolades — large school honoring players from Class 3A and Class 4A schools and small school honoring players from the lower two classes. Carroll freshman Alli Harness and Tipton sophomore Ashlee Schram made the underclass small school team. Harness averaged 22 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 3.7 steals. Schram averaged 10.5 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocked shots for the Class 2A runner-up Blue Devils.
In addition, 90 more seniors and 90 more underclass players received honorable mention, which is awarded without regard to school size. From the KT area, Tri-Central's Kenadie Fernung made senior honorable mention and Maconaquah's Lilly Maple, Carroll's Madison Wagner and Tipton's Ella Wolfe made underclass honorable mention.
• TC's Fernung made Hoosier Basketball Magazine's Top 60 senior girls players.
Top 60 selections will take part in the 40th annual Top 60 Senior Workout on Sunday at Beech Grove High School in Indianapolis.
