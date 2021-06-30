Purdue women’s basketball coach-in-waiting Katie Gearlds landed a key building block for her future plans Monday when Northwestern standout McKenna Layden committed to the Boilermakers.
Gearlds will spend the 2021-22 season as Purdue’s associate head coach before succeeding head coach Sharon Versyp following the season. Layden is the first member of Gearlds’ 2023 recruiting class. She will join her sister, Madison, in the Gold and Black. Madison is coming off a strong freshman season.
“Coach Gearlds, we always talk on the phone. She really made me feel like she wanted me there,” McKenna Layden said. “That’s really big for me because I don’t want to go to a school where I feel like they just want to have me as an extra player. I want to feel welcome and needed.
“Also, the academics at Purdue is a huge part and of course Madison. There were just so many great reasons and Purdue just seemed like the perfect fit for me.”
A former All-American player at Purdue, Gearlds has spent the last eight seasons at Marian University where she coached the Knights to back-to-back NAIA national championships in 2016 and ‘17 and compiled a 228-50 record. She is a three-time NAIA National Coach of the Year.
“She did super well at Marian and she’s just a super great coach,” McKenna Layden said. “I’m really excited to see what she can help Purdue do.”
McKenna Layden is coming off an outstanding sophomore season at Northwestern in which she established herself as one of the state’s best players. The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 22.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 3.5 steals per game. She was the KT All-Area Most Valuable Player. The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association and the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association both named her to all-state teams.
McKenna Layden’s versatility is one of her biggest strengths. As a freshman for Northwestern, she stepped into a senior-heavy lineup and provided a spark as a front-line player, working often from the high post, and helped the Tigers finish as Class 4A state runners-up. As a sophomore, she moved to the backcourt where she ran the offense and showed the ability to score from the perimeter and off the drive.
That versatility should serve her well at the next level.
“That obviously really helps with just the ability to play whenever I’m needed and wherever I’m needed at the time,” she said.
McKenna Layden is spending the summer playing for Indiana Elite Prime.
“It feels really good [to have the college decision made] because for summer when you’re playing, you have a whole bunch of college coaches on your court and you might get nervous playing in front of them. Now, I’m going to feel so relieved when I’m playing, not have to worry about anything, and I can just go out and have fun and play basketball how I normally play,” she said.
McKenna and Madison likely will have two years together at Purdue. Madison’s freshman year, which saw her make the Big Ten’s two all-rookie teams, was a free year because of the pandemic so she has the potential of four years remaining.
“We are extremely excited for McKenna to have the opportunity to play at Purdue and in the Big Ten,” said Kathie Layden, Northwestern’s coach and the girls’ mother. “She is very determined and hardworking and to see the hard work pay off for her is very rewarding. I know she is relieved to have this decision made so she can stay focused on improving and enjoying her last two years in high school.”
A three-sport standout at Northwestern, McKenna’s goals for her junior basketball season are simple.
“I just want to win as much as I can, win a sectional and then just keep going from there,” she said.
