The transition game is on Misty Oliver’s mind right now.
Oliver is taking over as the new coach of the Western girls basketball program after having served as an assistant to former Panther coach Lisa Pflueger the past three seasons. In some ways that makes for an easy transition because she’s familiar with the players and they’re familiar with her. But there’s more to it than that.
“It’s a huge transition from the assistant to the head coach,” Oliver said.
The Panthers were 14-10 last season in Pflueger’s final year at the helm, the program’s first winning season since the Western state title team of 2013-14. Now a coach with her own state championship experience takes charge. Oliver was a leading player on Kokomo’s back-to-back state championships in 1992 and 1993, her junior and senior seasons.
“There’s some pressure. I feel like there’s some pressure with the success I had as a player, so expectations will be high as far as the success of our program,” Oliver said. She scored 1,174 points in her Wildkat playing career. “We’re not going to really focus on a ton of that, [instead focusing on] building relationships and making these kids the best people they can be and hopefully in that type of an atmosphere, winning will come with that.
“I look forward to the challenge of being the head coach. There’s a lot of responsibility that comes with that. I have a lot of learning to do. It’s going to be a great process and I look forward to it.”
Oliver started her coaching career in the Kokomo middle school program and then was an assistant with the high school squad for three seasons, two under Jeremy Dexter and one under Heather Mygrant. She then had a stop as an assistant at Rochester before moving to Western.
“I’ve always had that goal in mind,” Oliver said of taking a head coaching position for the first time. “It’s a matter of being ready for the position. I never felt like I was ready to step in and run a program on my own. I felt like I have spent a lot of time watching other head coaches and taking bits and pieces from others that I’ve worked with. I think it’s time to put that package together and it’s just perfect timing.”
The Panthers graduate four players off this season’s squad, but will return KT All-Area player Caroline Long, guard Mackenzie York and several other players with experience. That bodes well for Oliver, who wants a deep squad as she looks to employ the transition game on court.
“I think that you’ll see some changes in their play,” Oliver said. “I’m someone who loves a fast-paced basketball game. I love to get up and down the court. I love to create off of our defense so plan to see a ton of pressure defense from baseline to baseline and get up and down the court. It just takes over from when I played. Hopefully it fits right with the girls we have.
“You’ve got to have fresh legs all the time so we look to have a deep bench.”
An Indiana All-Star in 1993, Oliver was a member of the 2018 women’s Silver Anniversary team, named by the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame. She was inducted into the Howard County Sports Hall of Fame in 2016. Oliver’s wife, Jessica, is Western’s volleyball coach.
TAYLOR HIRES SHIMER
Taylor recently hired Jill Shimer as its next girls basketball coach. She replaces Tony Oliver, who led Titans for the last six seasons.
Shimer has been at Taylor for 21 years. She started as a middle school basketball coach and had a stint as the varsity volleyball coach before taking a break from coaching to start a family. More recently, she has coached fifth grade girls basketball and middle school volleyball and middle school co-ed golf.
Now, she is ready for the challenge of high school basketball.
“I grew up playing basketball and I really enjoyed coaching it as well,” she said.
Taylor went 8-15 last season. The Titans graduate KT All-Area players Kelsi Langley and Emma Good.
“I know there are not very many returning, but those returning players are hard workers,” Shimer said. “My first goal of coaching is to increase the number of players. So far, I have 12 girls interested next year. I hope they are still interested when the season starts, and then some.
“A lot of my style of play will be determined when I get the girls together. I have some with little experience and some with a lot of experience playing basketball, therefore it will a blend of what everyone is capable of doing,” she added.
