OXFORD — For 26 minutes, it looked as if Western’s girls basketball season would extend for another game as the Panthers kept pace with Benton Central.
Shortly thereafter, the wheels began to fall off.
Western’s front line took two major hits. First, junior McKenna Smith left with an injury. Later, star big Caroline Long received her fifth foul.
Compound those misfortunes with the length and size of BC along with Western being outscored by 14 points in the fourth quarter and the Panthers found themselves on the wrong end of a 54-47 final that ended their season in the first round of the Class 3A BC Sectional.
Following the loss, Western coach Misty Oliver summed up her team’s deficiencies.
“We just don’t handle pressure well,” she said. “We’ve got a lot of great ball handlers … the confidence is just not there. We don’t trust our ability to dribble and panic. It’s the same thing that happened in the last game. We played great three quarters and we just can’t finish in the fourth.”
Benton Central took an early six-point lead after the first quarter when it scored the final 11 points. Western didn’t stay down for long, however, roaring back with a layup and jumper from long distance by Kayleigh Turner.
Another 3-pointer by Turner followed by a bucket inside by Lauren Bradley tied the game at 20 going into halftime.
Going into the fourth, Western led by seven, but the Bison rose to the occasion as they scored 15 straight points while the Panthers went over four minutes without a field goal.
Turner finished with a game-high 16 points to lead the Panthers while Mackenzie York notched 10 points. Smith chipped in with seven points and Chloe Hunt led the team in boards with 12 rebounds.
Offensively, Western struggled throughout the night as it was troubled by BC’s size. The Panthers finished shooting 34% from the field including 15 of 41 from two-point range.
“They’ve got a lot of size. [Sarah] Gick, she’s long. She definitely changes our shots. We worked all week on shot fakes, things of that nature, and it felt like we didn’t attack her enough directly. When we did get in there, we would either fall away or not go into her the way we should have,” Oliver said.
The Panthers finished with just eight points scored in the paint.
Against BC, Western went 1-2 this season after defeating the Bison at home in early January before dropping a road bout against the Bison in OT in Hoosier Conference crossover play on Jan. 20.
Sectional loss aside, Oliver looked back with fondness on the strides her team made from a mentality standpoint.
“It’s just a matter of the kids buying in and believing in themselves,” Oliver said. “Kids these days, their mental game is just so hard. … We really tried to work on that this year and obviously we made lots of improvements in it, but I think that’s where we gotta stay.”
“They gained a lot of confidence this year. They were comfortable playing in a system where they could play freely and I think that was to their advantage.”
Western finished the season with a record of 15-9, a one-game improvement over last season and the best record by a Panther team since the 2013-14 team went 23-3 and won the Class 3A state title.
