Western’s Mackenzie York, left, cheers with teammates after Western’s girls basketball team beat Carroll 62-47 Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game in Flora. York scored 18 points in the Panthers’ victory.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western’s Kayleigh Turner puts up a shot in the title game of the Carroll tournament on Dec. 28, 2022. She led the Panthers with 24 points.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
top storyeditor's pick
WESTERN TAKES OVER
GIRLS BB: Panthers upend Cougars to win Carroll Tournament
CLAY MAXFIELD
For the Kokomo Tribune
1 of 2
Western’s Mackenzie York, left, cheers with teammates after Western’s girls basketball team beat Carroll 62-47 Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game in Flora. York scored 18 points in the Panthers’ victory.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western’s Kayleigh Turner puts up a shot in the title game of the Carroll tournament on Dec. 28, 2022. She led the Panthers with 24 points.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
FLORA — Following the Western girls basketball team’s 62-47 victory over Class 2A No. 5-ranked Carroll in the championship game of the Carroll Holiday Tournament, Panthers coach Misty Oliver continued to go back to one word to describe her team.
Hungry.
The Panthers showed it from the jump as they led wire to wire Wednesday night in what Oliver credited as a flawless execution of a game plan by her team.
1 of 40
Western's Caroline Long, center, cheers with the team as she hoists the trophy after Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western’s Mackenzie York, left, cheers with teammates after Western’s girls basketball team beat Carroll 62-47 Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game in Flora. York scored 18 points in the Panthers’ victory.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Emily Justice, Jamilah Tillman and Western's Lauren Bradley go after a rebound. Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Alli Harness heads down the court. Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's McKenna Smith puts up a shot. Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Caroline Long looks for a shot over Carroll defense. Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Liza Szerdy throws a pass. Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Caroline Long puts up a shot. Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Madison Wagner and Western's Caroline Long battle over a rebound. Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western’s Kayleigh Turner puts up a shot in the title game of the Carroll tournament on Dec. 28, 2022. She led the Panthers with 24 points.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Lauren Bradley muscles her way through Carroll defense. Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Madison Wagner puts up a shot. Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Alli Harness puts up a shot. Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Mackenzie York blocks the shot of Carroll's Emily Justice. Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Madison Wagner tries to get through Western defense. Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Kayleigh Turner tries to hang onto a loose ball. Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Madison Wagner and Alli Harness play defense on Western's Kayleigh Turner. Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Mackenzie York puts up a shot. Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Carroll vs Western girls BB
1 of 40
Western's Caroline Long, center, cheers with the team as she hoists the trophy after Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western’s Mackenzie York, left, cheers with teammates after Western’s girls basketball team beat Carroll 62-47 Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game in Flora. York scored 18 points in the Panthers’ victory.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Emily Justice, Jamilah Tillman and Western's Lauren Bradley go after a rebound. Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Alli Harness heads down the court. Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's McKenna Smith puts up a shot. Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Caroline Long looks for a shot over Carroll defense. Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Liza Szerdy throws a pass. Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Caroline Long puts up a shot. Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Madison Wagner and Western's Caroline Long battle over a rebound. Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western’s Kayleigh Turner puts up a shot in the title game of the Carroll tournament on Dec. 28, 2022. She led the Panthers with 24 points.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Lauren Bradley muscles her way through Carroll defense. Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Madison Wagner puts up a shot. Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Alli Harness puts up a shot. Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Mackenzie York blocks the shot of Carroll's Emily Justice. Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Madison Wagner tries to get through Western defense. Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Kayleigh Turner tries to hang onto a loose ball. Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Madison Wagner and Alli Harness play defense on Western's Kayleigh Turner. Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Mackenzie York puts up a shot. Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls basketball defeats Carroll 62-47 in the Carroll Holiday Tournament championship game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
“I’m just so proud of these kids, they executed our game plan to a T,” Oliver said. “To come in here and beat Carroll on their home floor, in their holiday tournament, that speaks a lot. The kids were hungry and they wanted it so bad. They played so hard, I couldn’t be happier.”
One of the focal points of that game plan was the need to slow down a Carroll offense that came into Wednesday’s game No. 12 in the state in offensive average at 62.5 points per game.
Western did just that as the Panthers forced the Cougars into 10 first half turnovers while holding Carroll without a basket in the paint for nearly the entire first quarter.
While the Panthers’ defense did its part in making things hectic for Carroll, Western’s offense got into a groove early on as McKenna Smith set the tone early on with buckets around the rim.
Western’s Mackenzie York spurred the Panther offense with eight of the team’s 16 points in the second quarter but the defensive assignment of covering Carroll’s Alli Harness was equally pivotal throughout the championship bout.
“It was a mental game the whole time. I knew I was coming in here, gonna have to play the whole game and just telling myself I’m not tired. I just had to step up and be here for my team, take care of the ball, just really defend their best player. All around, Harness is an amazing player. … I knew I had to shut that down for us to be able to win the game,” York said.
York finished the night with 18 points while Western was led Kayleigh Turner’s 24.
Coming out of halftime with an 11-point lead for the Panthers, Carroll’s Madison Wagner chipped away at the deficit with a basket inside.
Any ideas of an early second half comeback were abated quickly by Western who went on a six-point run thanks in part to back-to-back buckets by York, one of which found her going coast to coast for a finish at the rim.
For Carroll coach Brady Wiles, it was Western’s zone that kept Carroll’s guards at bay.
“They did a nice job,” Wiles said. “That’s the first team that’s zoned us all year. … They just kind of pushed us out. They sent two people at Alli [Harness] and we were never really able to get the ball in the middle of the zone in Madison’s [Wagner] hands like we wanted to do.”
Carroll’s 14-game winning streak was snapped on Wednesday as Harness led the team with 22 while Wagner finished with 14.
As Carroll looks to rebound from their first loss in nearly two and a half months, Western’s Oliver believes that the Panthers’ dominant reign is just getting started.
“I think we are rolling on all cylinders. We’ve been injured. I still have one of my starters out and we just got Kayleigh Turner back [Tuesday] night and we just haven’t missed a beat. These kids can step up and fill in places they’re not comfortable with and they execute it very well. They’re hungry to win, they just want to win,” she said.
Western’s Caroline Long and York, Carroll’s Harness and Wagner, and Tipton’s Kaiya Money made up the all-tourney team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.