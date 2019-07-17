RUSSIAVILLE — Western has a new girls basketball coach.
The school board on Tuesday approved the selection of Lisa Pflueger to replace Kyle Stage, who stepped down last month following two seasons. She becomes the Panthers' fourth coach since 2014-15.
Pflueger was an assistant at Carmel in the 2018-19 season. She was the head coach at Rochester in 2017-18, leading the Zebras to a 14-9 record. And before that, she was a longtime assistant at Kokomo. She started as part of Charlie Hall's coaching staff and also worked with Chris Huppenthal, Jason Snyder, Heather Mygrant and Jeremy Dexter.
Since winning the Class 3A state title in 2014, the Panthers have endured five straight losing seasons, but they made nice strides last season when they posted an 11-12 record.
