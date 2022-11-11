Tipton guard Abby Phillips celebrates after the Blue Devils’ 30-28 victory over Tri-Central on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Sharpsville. With Tipton trailing 28-24, Phillips hit 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to give the Devils the win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
GIRLS BB: Phillips' clutch 3s push Tipton past Tri-Central
Devils overcome 4-point deficit in final 2 minutes
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
SHARPSVILLE — Tipton guard Abby Phillips didn’t have a point to her name and had taken just one shot in the opening 30 minutes at Tri-Central on Thursday night. But when the Blue Devils needed her most, she was confident when it counted.
Phillips hit 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions in the closing stretch to lift the Blue Devils past Tri-Central 30-28.
PHOTOS: Tri-Central vs Tipton GBB
Tri-Central looked in good shape when Karley Leininger hit a 3-pointer at 1:58 for a 28-24 lead. But on Tipton’s next possession, Phillips took a kickout pass from Ashlee Schram and drilled a corner triple at 1:28.
After Schram blocked a shot by TC’s Natalie Newcom at :58, the Blue Devils went the other way — and once again, Schram fired a pass from the high post to Phillips in a corner. Phillips’ triple at :40 made it 30-28.
From there, the Class 2A co-No. 17-ranked Devils held on for the win. The Trojans missed a pair of shots in the closing seconds.
Phillips was an unlikely Blue Devil hero. She did not score in the Devils’ opener against Lebanon on Wednesday and was similarly quiet against TC before knocking down the back-to-back triples.
“She stepped up and did senior things and that’s huge for her, especially not playing last year,” first-year Tipton coach Lela (Crawford) Gillmann said. “When she has confidence and she has an open look, she can knock it down every time. We’ve been working on that in practice and just keeping her confidence up.”
Schram’s assist-block-assist stretch highlighted a huge game by the All-Area player. She finished with 10 points, 14 rebounds, six blocked shots and three assists.
“Schram is our safety net,” Gillman said. “Once again, a senior leader who does the little things and does it cleanly and crisply. She has been working hard and putting time in to be able to do that for us.”
The fourth quarter featured four lead changes and a tie. TC’s four-point lead at 28-24 was the biggest by either team.
“I’m sure proud of how hard they worked in the last 4:00,” Gillman said. “I told them, ‘We have 4:00, there’s a lot of time, dig in, play hard and play together.’ I think they did that.”
TC coach Mathew Corn hated to see the game slip away.
“We didn’t play with a lot of poise in the last minute,” he said. “The possession right out of the timeout, we made about three mistakes on that possession. That’s just anxiety and not understanding the moment and being calm in the moment. That hurt us.”
The Blue Devils scored the game’s first five points, but the teams quickly settled into a tight battle. Tipton led 10-8 at the end of the first quarter. TC outscored Tipton 4-0 in the second quarter for a 12-10 halftime lead. The Blue Devils led 19-17 after the third quarter.
Kaiya Money added seven points for Tipton. For TC, Leininger scored nine points and grabbed five rebounds, Newcom had four points and six rebounds and Allie Younce had four points and six rebounds off the bench.
Tipton improved to 2-0 following wins on back-to-back nights to open the season. The Devils will cap a busy first week by hosting Park Tudor on Saturday.
“We like it this way. We like playing a lot of games, learning together,” Gillmann said. “It’s a whole new setup that we’re doing, a whole new program. That’s what we just talked about in the locker room. We want it different this year and I think they’re all buying into the process. We just have to fine-tune some things and good things will happen for us.”
TC dropped to 1-3. Corn has seen some good things against a demanding schedule that included games against last year’s Class 2A state runner-up Frankton and Class 2A No. 3 University in addition to ranked Tipton.
“I thought our fight was really good [Thursday]. I thought our rebounding was really good. We’re always undersized. The fact that we’ve been able to out-rebound three really good teams in these first four is kind of a good start to the season,” he said.
