As a player, Lela Crawford helped Tipton’s girls basketball team become a Class 2A force, with sectional titles in 2011 and ‘12 and sectional and regional titles in ‘14. She matriculated to IU Kokomo where she was a part of the Cougars’ inaugural women’s basketball team. She also played golf in college.
Now, Crawford is ready to lead Tipton as its new coach.
“I have always wanted to coach and when I graduated high school, I knew eventually I wanted to come back to Tipton to teach and coach,” said. “Having the opportunity to give back to a program, school and community that gave so much to me is really special. I am very excited to lead the Lady Devils and continue the Blue Devil traditions and culture I grew up with.”
Likewise, Jenna Hayes (née Wittenberg) is ready to lead her own squad for the first time. The former Maconaquah player is Peru’s new coach.
After playing at Anderson University, Hayes returned to Maconaquah to serve as a middle school and JV coach in 2014-20 before moving to Pioneer where she was an assistant coach on Jeff Brooke’s staff.
“I was very fortunate to be on the 2020-2021 [Class] A state championship staff and absolutely loved my time there as a teacher and coach, but it was time to move closer to home and have my own program. Peru was the perfect fit for that,” Hayes said. “I am nothing but thankful and grateful for all my experiences that have lead me here to being a Peru Tiger.”
The following are preview capsules on five KT area schools: Tipton; Tri-Central; Peru; Maconaquah; and Lewis Cass.
TIPTON
Crawford moves up from assistant coach to replace Chad Wetz, who compiled a 118-64 record over seven seasons. Wetz led the Devils to a Class 2A state runner-up finish in 2021.
“The transition has been relatively smooth,” Crawford said. “There has been a bit of a learning curve for me and a lot more responsibility, but my assistant coaches and the team have been really helpful. I am very thankful that I have a group of girls that are really excited to play and get to work each day. That makes my job easier.
“We’re all working towards a common goal and every day we are working hard, getting better and having fun,” she added.
The Blue Devils went 41-13 over the last two seasons, but Crawford has to replace several key players including point guard Ella Wolfe, wing Abigail Parker and top 3-point shooter Olivia Spidel.
On the bright side, Ashlee Schram is back for her senior season. The 6-foot-3 center averaged a team-best 14.6 points and grabbed an area-best 11.2 rebounds last season. An efficient scorer, she shot 60.6% from the field (best in the area) and 79.3% from the free-throw line (No. 2 in the area).
Schram made the KT All-Area first team and the IBCA’s underclass small school all-state team.
“She is stepping into a huge leadership role this year,” Crawford said. “She is working hard and setting the bar high for her teammates every day in practice. She’s really pushing the juniors and has high expectations for herself and our team.”
The only other players returning from the regular rotation are 5-7 junior guard Hallie Wolfe (3.5 points) and 5-7 junior guard Kaiya Money (3.2 points).
Crawford has 5-4 senior guard Abby Phillips, 5-5 senior guard Lacie Logan, 5-10 junior forward Alli Powell and 5-8 sophomore guard/forward Cora Rodibaugh in mind for roles.
“We have a good group of juniors and seniors that allows us to really focus on learning the game and how to play together,” Crawford said. “The main thing for us will be learning to communicate and work together. Hallie and Kaiya are two really smart guards that will be stepping into big roles for us. They both have really worked hard on becoming leaders and perfecting their craft this offseason to help our team.
“We are going to be putting a huge focus on our defense this year. We have a smaller roster and will have to play tough and smart defense each night to stay out of foul trouble.”
Crawford sees Sectional 39 as tough once again with Blackford (17-6 last year) and Eastbrook (19-3) as strong contenders. Blackford is the host. The IHSAA’s realignment moved defending champion Winchester to Sectional 40.
Tipton visits Lebanon tonight for its opener.
TRI-CENTRAL
Tri-Central went into the 2021-22 season with a rebuilt lineup and the Trojans produced a respectable 11-14 record.
Now, with eight of the top nine players returning, TC is looking to return to the happy side of .500.
“I think the biggest difference between now and a year ago is that the girls are more confident in their roles and who they are as players, in general,” TC coach Mathew Corn said. “You can just feel their confidence in practice this year. They are practicing harder and faster just because of that growth from a year ago.”
The Trojans’ returning players include the perimeter core of 5-6 senior Karley Leininger (10.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists last season), 5-5 senior Gracie Grimes (8.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists), 5-5 senior Abby Hoback (6.1 points) and 5-3 senior Megan Conner (5.1 points, 3.5 rebounds).
Also returning are 5-8 senior forward Allie Younce (4.6 points, 3.2 rebounds), 5-9 junior forward Natalie Newcom (3.2 points, 3.6 rebounds), 5-6 senior forward Ariana Jankoviak (1.2 points) and 5-8 junior guard/forward Autumn Hurt.
Corn said 5-9 sophomore guard Layla Keith and 5-8 sophomore forward Lily Stewart are new additions to the varsity.
The Trojans played at a slower pace last season. They scored 38.3 points (and allowed 39.0). Their offensive average in 2020-21, when they won a Class A sectional title, was 52.9.
“Our offense should be much improved from a year ago,” Corn said. “We were plagued by self-inflicted wounds due to our inexperience on the ball and our lack of confidence in our ability to knock down shots at times. Key injuries a year ago played a part in that as well, but there were times when I would have to beg them to shoot the ball. So far, through the offseason and early season practice, I feel like those issues have been remedied and we have been shooting the ball very well.
“Defensively, this team has the chance to be great. We had to rely on that last year through our offensive struggles. While we are not very big, we play a physical brand of defense and we have several who do a great job of anticipating what offenses are trying to do. Last year, we only allowed one team to reach 50 points in our last 11 games.”
Corn sees Clinton Prairie and Carroll as the favorites in a tough Hoosier Heartland Conference race.
The Trojans’ sectional has a new look. Class A Sectional 55 is down to four teams after Wes-Del moved to Class 2A and Liberty Christian didn’t have enough players for a team this season.
“We feel confident that we can bring home another sectional title to Tri-Central,” Corn said.
TC is off to a 1-2 start. The Trojans dropped their opener to Frankton, then beat Morristown and lost to University in Morristown’s tourney Saturday.
PERU
Hayes replaces longtime coach David Weeks, who compiled a 122-180 record in 14 seasons. Peru went 5-18 last season.
“The transition has been very smooth,” Hayes said. “We had a full summer together and accomplished a lot in that summer. I have a tremendous group of upperclassmen that have been nothing but committed and bought in to our new style of play and everything I’ve brought forth. They’ve been great examples to our underclassmen, who all also have fallen right into suit with the upperclassmen in being dedicated and hardworking.
“The girls have made this a very easy transition and I have absolutely nothing but praise for them and can’t wait to see how we grow this season.”
The Bengal Tigers’ seniors are 5-5 guard Emma Eldridge (8.5 points, 5.2 rebounds last season), 5-7 guard Cameryn Raber (7.5 points), 5-7 guard Brianna Bennett (7.1 points, 4.2 assists), 5-9 forward Maddie Nordman (3.7 points, 3.1 rebounds) and 5-5 forward Emily Ream.
Peru also returns 5-8 junior forward Kaylene Kirk (3.3 points, 3.0 rebounds) and 5-7 junior forward Brooklyn Garner.
Addison Robbins, a 5-6 freshman guard, is a promising newcomer.
Hayes wants to push the pace.
“Our offense is definitely ahead of our defense right now,” she said. “We are looking to play a different more up-tempo style than in years past for Peru. We don’t have much size, so we are relying a lot on our quickness and working together to get people open in spots where they can be successful.
“Our defense will also be more proactive instead of reactive. We want to be the aggressors and force teams into what we want instead of reacting to what they are doing offensively.”
Hayes is pointing to winning the Miami County tournament and the Three Rivers Conference as goals. Peru went 4-5 in the TRC last year, but Hayes noted the Tigers easily could have fared better.
“In looking at last year’s record, we lost four TRC games by four points or fewer, one in double OT, and held leads in each of those games. If they win those four games, they would have a share of the TRC title,” she said. “My expectations are high of competing for the title right away, but the girls know how close they were and what they are capable of.”
As for the postseason, the IHSAA realignment has Peru in Class 3A Sectional 23 at Norwell.
“The sectional is very new to everyone,” Hayes said, “but there are definitely some perennial powers in Northwestern and Norwell that you aspire to be and compete with.”
Peru dropped its season opener to Oak Hill.
MACONAQUAH
Like Tipton and Peru, Maconaquah has a new coach. Ray Davis is the Braves’ new coach.
Davis has coached in high school, college and AAU and with Athletes in Action. He was Whitko’s girls coach in 1994-99 and most recently he was an assistant coach at Rochester in 2018-22. The Zebras during that time won two sectional titles and a Three Rivers Conference title.
As to what led Davis to Maconaquah, he said: “The success they have had in recent years and the returning players. Also when I did my research what kept coming up was the support from the community and administration is second to none. Another thing was my familiarity of the TRC and the coaches on Maconaquah schedule.”
Following a long stretch of lean seasons, the Braves went a combined 45-45 over the last four seasons. That included a 15-8 record last season.
Lilly Maple, the Braves’ all-time leading scorer, keyed that four-year stretch. She scored an area-best 24.1 points as a senior last season.
“Lilly had an outstanding career here at Maconaquah and now with her graduation, players’ roles have changed and everyone is ready to take that role on. Hopefully our team’s balance will make defending us [tough] for our opponents,” Davis said.
The Braves have two returning starters in 6-3 junior center/forward Lauryn Merritt and 5-9 junior guard/forward Miranda Stoll. Merritt averaged 8.1 points and a team-best 8.4 rebounds and Miranda Stoll averaged 7.6 points and 3.9 rebounds.
Davis has two seniors in 5-9 forward/center Courtney Stoll and 6-1 center Madisyn Wibel.
The junior class also has 5-4 guard Hallie Maiben, 5-7 guard/forward Shaelyn Powell, 5-3 point guard Bailey Carson, 5-5 guard Chloe Smith, 5-6 guard/forward Sydney Barnes and 5-5 guard Chloe Smith.
The rest of the roster shows 5-7 sophomore forward Kiera Rosenow and 5-5 freshmen guards Addie Maiben and Averie Maiben.
“We will try and use our players’ individual skills to build our offense around, with that being in attack mode towards the basket,” Davis said. “We will use multiple defenses depending on our opponents’ weakness. Would like to cause a lot of pressure.”
Davis knows the TRC as well as anybody. He pointed to defending champion Tippecanoe Valley and North Miami as the preseason favorites based on their strong returning cores.
“In the TRC, you have to come every night ready to play because all the teams are very well coached,” he said.
As for the postseason, the IHSAA realignment has Mac in Class 3A Sectional 23 at Norwell. Davis sees Norwell, Bellmont, Northwestern and Oak Hill as traditionally strong programs and Peru and Mississinewa as solid teams as well.
Maconaquah opens against Manchester in a TRC game Saturday at Mac.
CASS
Under coach Kyle Amor, the Kings have shown gradual improvement, from 2-21 in his first season to 8-13 in his second season to 9-14 last season.
“It certainly has been a process,” Amor said. “It took us a while to learn how to compete. Once you learn how to compete, you have to learn how to win. Winning is not easy with our schedule and conference. But I believe we have the kids now and at the lower levels to bring the consistency of success to Cass.”
The Kings graduated their top three scorers, including KT All-Area player Kendal Johnson.
“Every year you have to find new people to fill new roles,” Amor said. “Last year’s nine-win season consisted of one varsity starter and players who played JV the previous year. So we are at a point now where we have to fill new roles for kids. Luckily, we have some incoming freshmen that have only known success in junior high. And they have paired nicely with the couple of returners that we do have.”
The returning players are 5-8 senior forward Elly Logan (3.2 points, 4.5 rebounds) and 6-0 junior guard/forward Kinsey Mennen (3.7 points, 4.9 rebounds).
The rest of the roster shows 5-10 senior forward/center Lauran Walker, 5-2 junior guard Faith Helvie, 5-9 sophomore guard/forward Mylie Sipe and four freshmen — 5-5 guard Anna Hedrick, 5-1 guard Aftin Griffin, 5-7 forward Kylie Logan and 5-6 guard/forward Ava Hubner.
“There will be a lot of freshman on the varsity floor,” Amor acknowledged. “I think the faster they learn and catch up to the speed of high school basketball, the more successful we will be. Kinsey Mennen and Elly Logan are going to have to play well for us. They are our lone returners with varsity experience. I believe if they can lead this young group, night in and night out, we are going to see success.”
Amor sees the Hoosier Conference as loaded once again.
“Last year the Hoosier Conference had the most non-conference wins than any conference in the state,” he said.
Cass is the host for Class 2A Sectional 36.
“I am extremely optimistic. We are all very similar teams. Wabash, North Miami, Winamac, Pioneer and us. I think Pioneer and North Miami have the strongest returning lineups, but you never know once we get to that part of the season,” Amor said.
As for the biggest goal, Amor pointed to continual improvement.
“If we can win one more game than we did last year with this young lineup, I’d be extremely pleased with this season. Lewis Cass hasn’t won many conference games in the last decade, so winning a conference game is high on our list. And I think everyone wants postseason success,” he said.
