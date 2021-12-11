Northwestern’s McKenna Layden hits a 3-pointer against Taylor Friday night at Center Court. She set school records with 47 points and nine 3s in Northwestern’s 79-44 victory.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
top storyeditor's pick
GIRLS BB ROUNDUP: NW's Layden sets 2 school records
Tribune sports staff
Northwestern junior McKenna Layden enjoyed a record-setting night Friday in leading the Purple Tigers to a 79-44 victory at Taylor.
She set two new Northwestern girls basketball records by scoring 47 points and draining nine 3-pointers. Her older sister Madison held the previous records in both categories, setting the bar with 40 points and seven 3s.
1 of 68
12-10-21 - Rebounding mayhem as Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern’s McKenna Layden hits a 3-pointer against Taylor Friday night at Center Court. She set school records with 47 points and nine 3s in Northwestern’s 79-44 victory.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
12-10-21 - McKenna Layden scoring 2 of her 47 points as Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - McKenna Layden scoring 2 of her 47 points as Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - McKenna Layden scoring 3 of her 47 points as Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Lexi Hale rebounds and puts it back up with Alexandra Collins on her as Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - McKenna Layden scoring 2 of her 47 points as Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls Basketball: Northwestern defeats Taylor 79-44
1 of 68
12-10-21 - Rebounding mayhem as Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern’s McKenna Layden hits a 3-pointer against Taylor Friday night at Center Court. She set school records with 47 points and nine 3s in Northwestern’s 79-44 victory.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
12-10-21 - McKenna Layden scoring 2 of her 47 points as Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - McKenna Layden scoring 2 of her 47 points as Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - McKenna Layden scoring 3 of her 47 points as Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Lexi Hale rebounds and puts it back up with Alexandra Collins on her as Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - McKenna Layden scoring 2 of her 47 points as Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-10-21 - Northwestern girls beat Taylor 79-44. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
“Immediately after the game, we recognized the fact that she did break that [scoring] record, but we recognized and celebrated it as a team, because she knows that you don’t set a record like that without a team,” NW coach Kathie Layden said. “The fact that they were able to get her the ball and looking for her; she obviously had a hot hand. High-volume scoring usually takes high-volume shots and that wasn’t the case. Our girls did a really good job of recognizing where she was.”
McKenna Layden added nine rebounds and six steals. The Purdue recruit connected on 17 of 24 shots overall including a sizzling 9 of 12 from 3-land. Anna Bishir and Ashley Newell each added nine points for the Tigers (9-2) and Leah Carter scored six points and led the Tigers in assists with four.
Northwestern led 21-12 after the first quarter then blew the game open by outscoring the Titans 24-8 in the second period to take a 44-20 lead into the break.
“Taylor’s already knocked off one of our sectional opponents [Kokomo] so I felt like we really had to come in here and set the tone of the game,” said Kathie Layden, a Taylor grad. “Tony [Oliver] does such a great job with his team and his girls so we really tried to key on [Kelsi] Langley and [Emma] Good. They both had good shooting nights and did a good job of attacking our defense.
“It’s always fun to come back and play Taylor. I love coaching against Tony and it was just a good atmosphere.”
Langley led Taylor (5-6) with 23 points and seven boards. Good scored 13 and Jallainah Harris six.
TC 38, EASTERN 29
Down two starters, Tri-Central used a balanced attack to beat visiting Eastern in a Hoosier Heartland Conference game.
The Trojans played without Karley Leininger, who averages a team-high 13.1 points per game, and Allie Younce (5.0). Leininger suffered a knee injury in Thursday’s game against Maconaquah and Younce is out with a broken nose.
Gracie Grimes and Natalie Newcom stepped up to lead the Trojans with both scoring 10 points. Abby Hoback followed with eight points and Megan Conner had seven.
“It was the balanced scoring that we kind of look for. Especially with Leininger out, we don’t have that one girl who can go get us 15 so we have to get as a unit,” TC coach Mathew Corn said. “With seven, eight, 10 and 10, that’s the balance that we’re looking for.”
Grimes, Newcom and Conner had seven rebounds apiece. Grimes helped fuel TC’s offense with five assists.
“We put [Grimes] on the baseline against their zone and she was able to make plays from the baseline,” Corn said.
The Trojans (5-6, 2-1 HHC) led 13-12 after a quiet first half. The action picked up in the third quarter as the teams battled through eight lead changes and one tie. The first seven lead changes came on successive scoring plays. TC closed the quarter on a 9-2 run for a 29-22 lead.
Eastern (1-8, 1-3) closed to within four, 31-27, with 5:30 remaining, but Newcom scored three straight baskets inside to give TC a 37-27 lead at 3:20.
The Comets’ Kara Otto scored a game-high 15 points before fouling out. Macy Coan had seven points and five rebounds.
KOKOMO 55, McCUTCHEON 50
The Wildkats overturned a 34-27 deficit to push past McCutcheon in a North Central Conference game. Kokomo outscored McCutcheon 14-4 in the third quarter to take a 41-38 lead into the last period.
Aijia Elliott led the Kats (8-3, 3-1 NCC) with 19 points and hit 9 of 13 free throws. She was the game’s leading scorer, as well as rebounder with nine caroms. Lilly Hicks scored a dozen points on four 3-pointers, Chloe McClain scored 11 and Brooke Hughes six. McClain added seven assists and six boards.
Teresa Maggio and Marya Farrell scored 15 each for the Mavericks (6-4, 2-1 NCC).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.