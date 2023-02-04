Tri-Central’s girls basketball team decked Daleville with 32 points in the first quarter and the Trojans cruised from there to a 65-28 win Friday in the Class A Tri-Central Sectional’s opening semifinal game.
The Trojans led the Broncos 32-8 at the end of the opening quarter. TC guards Megan Conner and Karley Leininger fueled the explosion by combining for five 3-pointers and 19 points.
The Trojans (10-13) went on to lead 49-21 at halftime and 62-25 after the third quarter.
Conner finished with a career-high 22 points and Leininger scored 15 points. Also for TC, Gracie Grimes had 10 points, Alli Younce had seven and Natalie Newcom had six.
Addisyn Gothrup led the Broncos (3-19) with 11 points.
TC faces Cowan (10-13) in the championship at 7:30 tonight. Cowan beat Anderson Prep 47-32 in the second semifinal.
TC and Cowan are meeting in the final for the third straight year. Cowan beat TC 33-31 for the 2022 title after the Trojans beat the Blackhawks 45-27 for the 2021 title.
TIPTON 44, BLACKFORD 42
The Blue Devils rallied from a 40-26 deficit after the third quarter to stun the No. 7-ranked Bruins in the Class 2A Blackford Sectional’s second semifinal.
Tipton used an 18-0 run to surge into a 44-40 lead in the final minute. Ashlee Schram knotted the score at 40-all at 3:04 and Cora Rodibaugh’s jumper gave Tipton a 42-40 lead with 2:15 remaining. Schram hit both ends of a one-and-bonus with :13 remaining. The Bruins scored at :04 for their only points of the quarter.
Schram finished with a big double-double of 22 points and 16 rebounds. Hallie Wolfe had 10 points and three assists. Kaiya Money had five points.
Tipton advances to face No. 12 Eastbrook (18-5) in the championship at 7:30 tonight. The Panthers beat Elwood 59-5 in the opening semifinal.
CARROLL 53, PRAIRIE 48
No. 6-ranked Carroll broke away from a 35-all tie after the third quarter to beat Clinton Prairie in a matchup of the Hoosier Heartland Conference’s co-champions in the Class 2A Lafayette Central Catholic Sectional’s second semifinal.
After Prairie outscored Carroll 15-8 in the third quarter to forge the tie, the Cougars regained control, and went on to avenge an HHC loss to the Gophers.
Alli Harness led Carroll with 25 points, Madison Wagner had 19 points and Reagan Gleason had eight.
Carroll (22-3) advances to face No. 5 LCC (18-6) in the championship at 7:30 tonight. LCC crushed No. 13 Seeger 69-36 in the opening semifinal.
PIONEER 40, CASS 36
Cass gave No. 10-ranked Pioneer a fight to the finish in the Class 2A Cass Sectional’s second semifinal.
Pioneer led 14-10 after the first quarter and 24-18 at halftime. Cass rallied to within 33-31 midway through the fourth quarter, but the Panthers held on for the win.
Ball State recruit Ashlynn Brooke led Pioneer (21-3) with 28 points.
Kinsey Mennen sparked Cass (7-17) with an all-around game that included nine points, 13 rebounds and six blocked shots. Elly Logan led Cass with 15 points and Anna Hedrick scored six points, all in the second half.
