The IHSAA on Sunday drew sectional pairings for the 45th annual Girls Basketball State Tournament.
Sectional games are scheduled to begin Tuesday, Feb. 4 and run through Saturday, Feb. 8 with the regional round on Feb. 15 and semistates on Feb. 22. The four state championship games that make up the State Finals will take place on Feb. 29 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Northwestern, which won the last two Class 3A state championships and now plays in Class 4A, heads to Logansport for Sectional 7. Kokomo also is part of the sectional.
Ranked No. 1 in both the Class 4A and all-class polls, Northwestern (23-0) will face Logansport (5-18) in the sectional’s opener on Tuesday, Feb. 4 in the Berry Bowl. The Tigers beat the Berries 79-27 on Jan. 11.
The seven-team sectional will have two games on Wednesday, Feb. 5: McCutcheon (11-11) vs. Harrison (19-2) followed by Kokomo (3-18) vs. Lafayette Jeff (4-17). Kokomo beat Jeff 66-50 in an NCC game on Dec. 4.
Marion (16-5) drew the sectional’s bye and will face the Northwestern-Logan winner in the semifinal round. Northwestern and Marion met last season in the Class 3A North Semistate at Logansport with the Tigers beating the Giants 59-31.
The Logansport Sectional winner will advance to the Marion Regional along with the winners from the Westfield, East Noble and Fort Wayne South sectionals. The Westfield Sectional has No. 4 Fishers (19-1), No. 5 Hamilton Southeastern (19-2) and No. 9 Carmel (13-7) and the Fort Wayne South Sectional has No. 3 Homestead (20-1). Hamilton Southeastern is the defending Class 4A state champion.
The Logan Sectional winner will face the Westfield Sectional winner in the regional’s opening semifinal.
Maconaquah, Peru and Western all head to the Class 3A Twin Lakes Sectional. Maconaquah (8-12) has the tough task of facing No. 1 Benton Central (20-2) in the opening round. Peru and Western both drew byes to the semifinal round — Peru (11-9) will face the Mac-BC winner and Western (8-13) will face the West Lafayette-Twin Lakes winner. Western owns victories over both.
Also in Class 3A, Eastern heads to the Mississinewa Sectional, which features seven teams, all with winning records. Class 3A newcomer Eastern (13-7) will face Bellmont (14-6) on Wednesday, Feb. 5.
In Class 2A, Taylor and Tipton are part of the Eastbrook Sectional, which has just five teams. Taylor (14-6) and Blackford (10-10) are matched in the first semifinal game. Tipton (11-10) will face the Eastbrook vs. Madison-Grant winner in the second semifinal game.
Also in Class 2A, Cass is the host of a six-team sectional that includes Carroll. Cass (2-19) faces Manchester (5-15) in the opening round. Carroll (10-11) drew a bye and will face the Rochester-Delphi winner.
And in Class A, Tri-Central is the host of a six-team sectional. TC (7-14) will face Wes-Del (2-17) in the opener. The winner will face Anderson Prep (11-9) in the semifinal round.
The following are pairings for the five sectionals involving KT-area teams.
4A AT LOGANSPORT
GAME 1: Logansport (5-18) vs. Northwestern (23-0)
G2: McCutcheon (11-11) vs. Harrison (19-2)
G3: Kokomo (3-18) vs. Lafayette Jeff (4-17)
G4: Marion (16-5) vs. G1 winner
G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner
G6: Championship
3A AT TWIN LAKES
G1: Benton Central (20-2) vs. Maconaquah (8-12)
G2: West Laf. (15-6) vs. Twin Lakes (9-12)
G3: Peru (11-9) vs. G1 winner
G4: Western (8-13) vs. G2 winner
G5: Championship
3A AT MISSISSINEWA
G1: F.W. Bishop Luers (14-7) vs. Norwell (17-4)
G2: Bellmont (14-6) vs. Eastern (13-7)
G3: Heritage (12-8) vs. Oak Hill (14-7)
G4: Mississinewa (13-8) vs. G1 winner
G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner
G6: Championship
2A AT CASS
G1: Rochester (15-6) vs. Delphi (10-10)
G2: Cass (2-19) vs. Manchester (5-15)
G3: Carroll (10-11) vs. G1 winner
G4: Wabash (10-10) vs. G2 winner
G5: Championship
2A AT EASTBROOK
G1: Eastbrook (8-12) vs. Madison-Grant (5-16)
G2: Blackford (10-10) vs. Taylor (14-6)
G3: Tipton (11-10) vs. G1 winner
G4: Championship
1A AT TRI-CENTRAL
G1: Tri-Central (7-14) vs. Wes-Del (2-17)
G2: Liberty Christian (5-16) vs. Cowan (6-12)
G3: Anderson Prep (11-9) vs. G1 winner
G4: Daleville (7-13) vs. G2 winner
G5: Championship
