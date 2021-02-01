The high school girls basketball postseason is here. In normal years, that means everyone’s focus in on sectional games.
Of course, this is not a normal year.
At least five teams have withdrawn from the state tournament because of COVID concerns. That group includes Class 4A Harrison Sectional teams Lafayette Jeff and Marion. That sectional — which includes Kokomo and Northwestern — is down to five teams.
“At this point, there’s no guarantee of knowing you’re even going to make it into the sectional. All it takes is one positive case or some contact tracing at school,” Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said.
Northwestern (12-5) is hoping to make some noise in the sectional after closing the regular season with five straight wins.
“I think we’re doing well,” Layden said. “It’s a day-by-day process, as everybody knows. We just try to appreciate the fact that we get to practice and that we have games when we do. I think the girls have some momentum and some confidence right now.”
Northwestern faces Logansport (5-15) in the Harrison Sectional opener at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The winner advances to face Harrison (13-3) in Friday’s semifinal round. Northwestern beat Logan 60-40 on Jan. 9.
Kokomo (9-9) and McCutcheon (11-5) are in the other semifinal after their opening-round opponents (Jeff and Marion, respectively) withdrew. McCutcheon beat Kokomo 70-32 on Dec. 11.
Northwestern won the sectional last year and went on to finish as state runner-up, but the Tigers are a different team this year following the graduation of Indiana All-Stars and 2,000-point scorers Madison Layden and Kendall Bostic.
Kathie Layden pointed to McCutcheon and Harrison as the sectional’s favorites.
“The good thing is, when you go into the sectional, records really don’t matter. You just go in and give it your best shot. We’ve kind of played that way all year long. I don’t think we were touted as a team to look out for this year and these girls have proved people wrong all season,” she said.
In other sectionals:
• Western (6-16), Peru (4-15) and Maconaquah (10-9) are in the Class 3A Twin Lakes Sectional and all three are in action Tuesday. It’s Western vs. Peru at 6 p.m. followed by Mac vs. Benton Central (11-3). The winners will advance to Friday’s semifinal round with the Western-Peru winner facing Twin Lakes (13-9) and the Mac-BC winner facing West Lafayette (11-9).
• Eastern (1-20) plays in the Class 3A Norwell Sectional. The Comets drew an opening-round bye and will await the winner of Bellmont (5-15) vs. Oak Hill (8-14).
• No. 9-ranked Carroll (18-4) and Cass (8-12) are in the Class 2A Manchester Sectional. Carroll faces Manchester (10-12) at 6 p.m. Tuesday with the winner advancing to face Cass.
• Taylor is hosting a Class 2A sectional. The Titans (8-5) are matched against Blackford (9-10) in the opener at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The winner will go on to face Eastbrook (14-6) in one semifinal. The other semifinal has Tipton (15-7) vs. Madison-Grant (8-14).
• Tri-Central is hosting a Class A sectional. The Trojans (12-8) are matched against Daleville (6-15) in the opener at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The winner will advance to face Liberty Christian (4-8) in the semifinal round.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.