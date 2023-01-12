...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Northwestern coach Kathie Layden congratulates her players during a break in the action of the Tigers’ 57-27 victory over Oak Hill on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Northwestern.
Photos by Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern forward Bailey Henry grabs a rebound during the Tigers’ victory over Oak Hill on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Runaway victory
GIRLS BB: Seniors power No. 10 Tigers past Oak Hill
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern coach Kathie Layden congratulates her players during a break in the action of the Tigers’ 57-27 victory over Oak Hill on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Northwestern.
Photos by Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern forward Bailey Henry grabs a rebound during the Tigers’ victory over Oak Hill on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern’s girls basketball team made sure that senior night would end with happy memories Wednesday night. The Class 3A No. 10-ranked Tigers took control quickly and dispatched Oak Hill 57-27 at Northwestern.
Oak Hill scored the game’s opening bucket on a fast break bucket by Liz Godfrey. It was all Northwestern after that. Bailey Henry scored on a rebound bucket to tie the game and the Tigers were off and running. Lexi Hale followed with a hoop on an inbounds play, Ashley Newell and McKenna Layden hit 3-pointers less than 30 seconds apart, and Hale scored a rebound hoop for a 12-0 run and a 12-2 Tiger lead.
All three seniors — Henry, Newell and Layden — scored in that run. The Tigers (13-3) went up 17-8 after a quarter, then opened the second period with another 12-0 run and were firmly in control by halftime with a 35-11 lead.
“One thing that stood out to everybody … was Bailey Henry,” NW coach Kathie Layden said. “Ten points, seven rebounds, two assists. I would say that’s a pretty solid stat line. And the thing that I think Bailey did that we’ve been needing her to do — she didn’t force anything.
“She typically does not shoot a lot in games, but we want her to take advantage, we want her to be more aggressive offensively in the flow of the offense and when the time comes when she’s open, we want her to take the shot and that’s what she did. I really thought that was such a momentum shift early on, getting those early baskets for her.
Henry scored her career-high 10 points all in the first half on perfect 5-of-5 shooting and led the squad on the glass. McKenna Layden scored a game-high 18 and Newell five. McKenna Layden had a team-high five assists. Hale, a junior, had 10 points and six boards, and Anna Bishir, a sophomore, scored eight points.
“Our passing is very good in being able to move the all fast and getting able to score,” Henry said.
She said what created open looks was “our quick passing and knowing who is open when people are being double teamed. Our awareness on the court is really good.”
Northwestern hit 20 of 42 shots from the field and 11 of 14 free throws. The Tigers forced Oak Hill into 15 turnovers in the first half and kept the Golden Eagles at arm’s length after that.
Kathie Layden talked about the impact of the senior group.
“These seniors have had an excellent career and really been fantastic leaders for the last few years here,” she said. “But more importantly, they’re really, really great young ladies and their presence is felt in all sports that they play here at Northwestern. I’m just really proud and fortunate and happy that I’ve been able to be a part of their sports and just their lives in general.”
The Tigers are gathering steam. They’ve won four games in a row with wins over Eastern, a 10-4 Eastbrook squad, and a win over Hamilton Heights that dropped the Huskies out of the Class 3A top 10. Heights is now a spot behind Northwestern in 11th. This winning run came after a three-point loss to Class 2A No. 6 Carroll to close the 2022 portion of the Tigers’ schedule.
“I thing being able to win multiple games in a row is good, and maybe losing one isn’t the best, but when we lose a game, our momentum gets better and better as we go along,” Henry said. “I think it focuses me, I know for sure, but I think it gives us the drive to keep going and wanting to win.”
Oak Hill fell to 7-11. The Golden Eagles came in fresh off a 42-36 loss to Class 2A No. 2 Blackford in a game that was tight down the stretch.
“This was a good win,” Kathie Layden said. “They just played Blackford. It was a one-point game in the last couple minutes and Blackford ended up pulling away [to win by six]. These last few games with Eastbrook, Heights and Oak Hill, I feel like we’re definitely on the upswing here in the last part of the season.”
• On Wednesday, it was announced that McKenna Layden was one of nine Indiana girls who have been nominated for consideration to play in the McDonald’s All American Games.
Currently, 722 boys and girls have been nominated for the games. The final list of 24 girls and 24 boys players will be revealed on Jan. 24 on NBA Today on ESPN.
