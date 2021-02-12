Tri-Central girls basketball coach Mathew Corn has watched his team grow over the course of the season into a sectional champion.
The process had an inauspicious start.
“Of our first eight games, I think we only played two or three of them with every available girl,” the first-year TC coach said, noting COVID contact tracing led to different players missing time. “Over Christmas, we had to quarantine the team for a couple weeks. And then after the quarantine, it took us about two weeks to get back [in sync].”
The Trojans were 7-6 in early January following a four-game losing streak. They won five of their remaining seven games in the regular season to build momentum, which they carried into Class A Sectional 55. Tri-Central hammered Daleville, Liberty Christian and Cowan by an average margin of 40 points per game to take the title.
“These last three weeks, going on four weeks now, we just kept getting better. I think a lot of it was the consistency of knowing who was going to be available and then obviously the progression of them coming together as a unit,” Corn said. “Last week were probably the three best games we’ve played all year.
“Every coach talks about the process, sticking with the process, and kind of seeing that process play out right in front of my eyes is kind of a neat thing.”
Next up for the Trojans is the Wes-Del Regional on Saturday.
TC (15-8) faces No. 6-ranked Blue River (21-3) in the opening semifinal at 10 a.m. Clinton Central (12-12) and No. 13 Northfield (19-5) meet in the second semifinal at 1 p.m. The championship is at 8 p.m.
Corn pointed to Blue River and Northfield as the favorites on paper.
“They’re both really good teams,” he said. “Looking at both of them on film, I think we kind of play similar styles.”
Blue River won the Mid-Eastern Conference, which includes Daleville and Cowan. Like TC did in its sectional, Blue River beat both handily. The Vikings beat Daleville 79-30 and beat Cowan 69-44.
Blue River scores 64.3 points per game and holds opponents to 39.8. The average margin of 24.54 ranks No. 2 in Class A and No. 12 in the state regardless of class. TC counters with an offensive average of 53.2 and a defensive average of 43.5.
The Vikings’ top player is 6-foot-1 junior post Ally Madden, who averages 17.9 points and 10.8 rebounds. Sophomore guard Maci Chamberlin scores 15.8 points.
“We have to do a good job of containing [Madden],” Corn said. “Their guards are really aggressive. They’ll get out and guard you and they’ll try to push the pace. We’ve talked a lot this week about how while we like to run, we have to make sure we’re always in control. We can run, but we have to control the pace of the game.”
Corn said the Trojans have to battle on the boards.
“We may not have their size, but we haven’t had the size against anybody this year. My girls just battle, they don’t care about how big you are or how small they are, they’re going to go out there and fight,” he said.
TC counts on a team-wide rebounding effort with 5-6 sophomore forward Allie Younce (4.7), 5-6 sophomore forward Gracie Grimes (4.4), 5-5 sophomore guard Karley Leininger (4.1) and 5-5 senior guard Brittany Temple (4.0) leading the team.
TC’s offense is led by the 1-2 punch of 5-6 senior guard Kenadie Fernung (21.3 points per game) and Temple (11.3 points, 4.6 assists). Fernung ranks No. 21 in the state in scoring.
“The atmosphere this week ... while celebratory from the sectional title, they understand there’s still basketball to be played. They’re focused and I think we’re ready to go for Saturday,” Corn said.
