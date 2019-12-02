Taylor beats Peru in girls basketball
PERU — Taylor’s girls basketball team overcame a slow start to beat Peru 67-60 in overtime Monday at Tig-Arena.
The Titans (4-2) trailed 19-9 after the first quarter and 31-17 at halftime. Taylor’s offense picked up in the third quarter with the Titans scoring 15 points, but Peru still seemed in control with a 12-point lead at the break. The Titans then outscored the Bengal Tigers 26-14 in the fourth quarter to force OT.
“The girls showed resilience. It was pretty impressive to watch. It’s not a conference or sectional opponent, but that was a huge win,” Taylor coach Tony Oliver said.
Emma Good led the Titans’ comeback. She finished with a game-high 22 points.
“Emma played great,” Oliver said.
Kelsi Langley backed Good with 16 points and Austyn Huffer had 10 points.
“We seemed dead in the first half. Austyn Huffer hit two [3-pointers] that were huge. We only scored 17 points in the half, so her two 3s were huge,” Oliver said.
Courtlynn Crowe led Peru (3-3) with 21 points.
No. 1 NW girls set for Ky. trip Saturday
Northwestern’s girls basketball team, which is the state’s No. 1-ranked team, will head to Kentucky on Saturday to play Bluegrass State squad Scott High School in the Hoops for Harvest event at Dixie Heights High School in Fort Mitchell, Kentucky.
The following is this week’s area girls basketball schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
TUESDAY
Western at Clinton Central
Tri-Central at North Miami
6:15 — Maconaquah at Northfield
WEDNESDAY
Maconaquah at Northwestern
Lafayette Jeff at Kokomo
Tipton at Taylor
Eastern at Frankton
6 p.m. — Cass vs. Caston +
6:15 — Oak Hill at Peru
FRIDAY
Taylor at Carroll
SATURDAY
Noon — Maconaquah at Eastern
Noon — Kokomo at Peru
1 p.m. — West Lafayette at Tipton
1 p.m. — Tri-Central at Faith Christian
3:15 p.m. — Northwestern vs. Scott (Ky.) ++
TBD — Cass vs. TBD +
+ Cass County Invitational at Logan; varsity only
++ Hoops for Harvest at Fort Mitchell, Kentucky; varsity only
