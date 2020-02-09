MARION — Taylor’s girls basketball team will have to wait at least one more season to claim the program’s first sectional title in 14 years and counting.
But boy, the Titans sure did come close.
Trailing nearly the entire game against host Eastbrook in the Class 2A Sectional 39 championship Saturday night, Taylor battled back to force overtime when Emma Good drilled a 3-pointer with :38 to play in regulation, forging a 29-all tie and sending the game to an extra session.
Titan sophomore Kelsi Langley gave Taylor its largest lead of the game at 31-29 on a hoop in the opening minute of OT, but Eastbrook responded to four Taylor turnovers with six points to close the game, downing the Titans, 35-31.
“Hats off to them. They hit shots,” Taylor coach Tony Oliver said. “I just didn’t think we played very smart, and we had been playing pretty smart. We got in foul trouble and a lot of those fouls were crazy, unforced fouls that we’re not used to doing.”
That hurt the Titans down the stretch, as four of the Panthers’ final six points to ice the game came at the free throw line.
Taylor (16-8) also ran into issues with the Panthers’ physicality in a game where nothing came easy on offense for either squad.
“They’re very physical. We knew that,” Oliver said. “We didn’t take care of the ball very well. Rebounding killed us. They just had way too many offensive rebounds and it just absolutely killed us.”
Eastbrook (12-13) pulled down 14 offensive boards that led to several second-chance points. The Panthers also kept Taylor’s offense in check, holding the Titans to their second-lowest point total of the season.
Panther coach Jeff Liddick said there was no special formula in containing the Titans’ balanced scoring attack.
“Same thing we’ve been doing all season long, and that’s playing tough, hard-nosed defense,” Liddick said. “All season long, we’ve given ourselves chances to win basketball games, we just hadn’t figured things out on the offensive end, hadn’t been able to knock down free throws, hadn’t been able to take care of the basketball.
“We knew our defense would be stellar for us, like it has been all year long, so we didn’t do anything different,” Liddick added. “We just got after it on the defensive end, tried to figure out where their shooters were at. And they’ve got some good ones. We always wanted to know where [Kelsi] Langley was at, and for the most part we did. We let her get away from us a couple times, we let Good get away from us there when she hit that big shot to tie it.”
Good finished with 12 points to lead Taylor, knocking down four 3-pointers, and Langley netted nine to go with a game-high nine rebounds.
Kristin Goff scored nine points to lead Eastbrook and Johwen McKim followed with eight.
Eastbrook jumped out to a 7-0 lead to start the game, but Taylor battled back, taking a brief lead at 10-9 on an Ashlen Kropczynski basket before Eastbrook scored to lead 11-10 at the end of the first quarter.
The Panthers led 23-17 at the half and 26-21 following a third quarter where nothing came easy for either squad as Taylor clamped down defensively in response to the Panthers’ hard-nosed play.
Good got the Titans within a point at 27-26 when she connected on a 3-pointer with 5:24 to play. The Titans’ next points came on Good’s 3 to tie the game.
Taylor had two chances to take the lead late in regulation but couldn’t convert. And as the OT session closed, Eastbrook’s players stepped up to put the game away.
“Yeah, they did. And we’ve been doing that the last three or four games,” Liddick said. “It’s just all part of whatever’s clicked and we’re building on it. Our goal every time we step on the court is to be a better team than we were the game before, and they’re doing it.”
Taylor will lose seniors Alison Pemberton, Austyn Huffer, Lynzey Butzin and Mady Delgado but will return a strong core of players including Langley, Good and Kropczynski next season.
“I’m so proud of these kids,” Oliver said. “They don’t quit, that’s for sure. And I’m going to miss those seniors.”
