Taylor players Kelsi Langley, left, and Emma Good celebrate after the Titans defeated Western 52-48 in overtime Tuesday night at Center Court. Good scored a game-high 16 points and Langley followed with 15.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Titans win ‘dogfight’
GIRLS BB: Taylor takes control in OT to beat Western
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
Western’s Izzy Johnson found that her team’s options were cut off as the final seconds ticked down and the Panthers trailing by a bucket at Taylor. She drove to the lane and put up a runner as time was running out. The bucket was good and gave the Panther girls hoops squad a jolt of energy at the buzzer.
The game was tied 45-45 through regulation and that could have been the play that turned the game Western’s way.
Taylor didn’t allow that.
Taylor forced four turnovers in overtime, got critical buckets from Kelsi Langley, Alexandra Collins and Whitney Chorrushi, and scored a 52-48 victory over Western in a rivalry game at Center Court.
12-22-20 Taylor vs Western girls basketball Taylor’s Katie Hogan looks to get around Western’s Haley Scott. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-22-20 Taylor vs Western girls basketball Western’s Ella Biggs shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-22-20 Taylor vs Western girls basketball Western’s Audrey Rassel puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-22-20 Taylor vs Western girls basketball Western’s Sadie Harding looks to the basket. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-22-20 Taylor vs Western girls basketball Western’s Izzy Johnson puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-22-20 Taylor vs Western girls basketball Taylor’s Kelsi Langley throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-22-20 Taylor vs Western girls basketball Taylor’s Katie Hogan puts up a three. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-22-20 Taylor vs Western girls basketball Taylor’s Jadyn Underwood puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-22-20 Taylor vs Western girls basketball Taylor’s Katie Hogan puts up a three. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-22-20 Taylor vs Western girls basketball Taylor’s Katie Hogan takes the ball down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-22-20 Taylor vs Western girls basketball Taylor’s Emma Good puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-22-20 Taylor vs Western girls basketball Taylor’s Katie Hogan throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-22-20 Taylor vs Western girls basketball Taylor’s Kelsi Langley takes the ball down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-22-20 Taylor vs Western girls basketball Taylor’s Katie Hogan looks to get around Western’s Haley Scott. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-22-20 Taylor vs Western girls basketball Western’s Ella Biggs shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-22-20 Taylor vs Western girls basketball Western’s Audrey Rassel puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-22-20 Taylor vs Western girls basketball Western’s Sadie Harding looks to the basket. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-22-20 Taylor vs Western girls basketball Western’s Izzy Johnson puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-22-20 Taylor vs Western girls basketball Taylor’s Kelsi Langley throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-22-20 Taylor vs Western girls basketball Taylor’s Katie Hogan puts up a three. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-22-20 Taylor vs Western girls basketball Taylor’s Jadyn Underwood puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-22-20 Taylor vs Western girls basketball Taylor’s Katie Hogan puts up a three. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-22-20 Taylor vs Western girls basketball Taylor’s Katie Hogan takes the ball down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-22-20 Taylor vs Western girls basketball Taylor’s Emma Good puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-22-20 Taylor vs Western girls basketball Taylor’s Katie Hogan throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-22-20 Taylor vs Western girls basketball Taylor’s Kelsi Langley takes the ball down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
“[The Panthers] were up for this game,” Taylor coach Tony Oliver said. “Western is well-coached, Lisa [Pflueger] does a great job over there. They’re deep, they’ve got good players, they’re strong. But it’s Western, so we get up for this game just like they get up for us. We knew it was going to be a dogfight. The kids never looked like they were going to lose that ballgame.”
Taylor’s defense helped swing the game. The Titans (6-3) nearly avoided overtime by making Western struggle to get the ball up court upon inbounding the ball with 0:18 left, and then deflected a ball out of bounds with 0:06 left before Johnson send the game into overtime. In OT, Taylor committed turnovers on its first two possessions and got down 47-45 on a pair of free throws by Western’s Haley Scott.
It was almost all Taylor after that. Taylor got deuces from Langley, Collins, Chorrushi and a free throw from Emma Good, and Western (3-7) got just one more point — a freebie from Johnson — the rest of the way while its turnovers proved critical.
“Absolutely, it was huge,” Oliver said of those turnovers. “We went ‘11,’ which is our fullcourt man-to-man and we told them to keep the ball in front of you and try not to foul — don’t try not to foul, don’t foul.”
That helped tip an air-tight game Taylor’s way.
“He changed his defense,” Pflueger said. “I think when you sit against a zone — I think it’s smart coaching on Tony’s part, he’s a great coach — I think our kids didn’t respond. We were ready for it, we said right away they’re going to change their defense and here’s what we’re going to run, and we had one or two kids in different spots. Practice time’s limited in between quarantines and COVID and stuff like that, so you do the best you can.”
Good led Taylor with a game-high 16 points. She connected on 4 of 6 shots from 3-point land. Langley added 15 points and Collins and Katie Hogan each scored seven. Langley and Good combined for 15 rebounds.
“We were just so much more under control [Tuesday] night than we’ve been in the past,” Oliver said. “I thought Katie Hogan played solid. We got great minutes out of Alex Collins. Jadyn Underwood gave us good minutes, Miranda [Saldana did]. They hung in there. There’s only seven of them [on the team]. They know they’re going to get some time on the floor and when they do, they give me everything they have.
“Kelsi’s just playing really well right now. Emma’s shooting lights out.”
The game was a tactical battle. Both squads came out in 2-3 zones, resulting in deliberate, probing possessions. Western led 7-2 early on, but led just 13-11 after a quarter and the Panthers never led by more than two points the rest of the way. Taylor got up 31-27 at halftime and led 37-35 after three quarters. The Titans’ biggest lead was five points. There were nine lead changes.
“The first quarter we were tied with them and stuff, but we were just kind of stagnant offensively, but I felt like we really persevered and kind of got the energy going more in the second, third and fourth quarters, just couldn’t pull away,” Pflueger said. “What was the most lead we had? Two? Maybe four? We talked about valuing each possession and we had a couple breakdowns and that’s what happens in a close game on the road.”
Audrey Rassel and Johnson led Western with nine points each. Scott scored eight points and took eight boards. Sadie Harding scored six and took a game-high nine rebounds.
