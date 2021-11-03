Taylor’s girls basketball team spent last season fighting uphill. The Titans took to the season with seven players and didn’t always have all seven available. The difficulties of the pandemic also took a toll as the Titans got just 14 games in. But despite all that, Taylor fashioned an 8-6 record for its third straight winning season.
This season won’t be easy street, but there’s a lot of hope with a bigger squad and five veterans returning including the top three scorers and ballhandlers — Kelsi Langley, Emma Good and Katie Hogan.
Taylor coach Tony Oliver described the Titans’ mood as “really excited. We had a scrimmage against Frankton and you know how strong their program is [Frankton was 23-4 last season]. There were some things we could improve on, but our kids played really hard. Even the younger kids played some really good minutes. I think we’re going to be OK.”
The Titans are driven by Langley and Good, a pair of two-time KT All-Area players. Langley, a 5-10 senior guard/forward led Taylor in scoring and rebounding at 15.8 points per game and 7.1 rebounds per game. She was a second-team all-area player last season. Good, a 5-6 senior guard, averaged 13.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists with 32 3-pointers as a third-team all-area performer last season.
Hogan, a 5-5 junior point guard, added 6.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and team highs of 3 assists per game and 3.1 steals. More experience comes from 5-7 junior forward Alex Collins (2.9 points, 2.9 rebounds) and 5-9 sophomore forward Jadyn Underwood (2.2 points, 5.1 rebounds).
“I think we’ll be better defensively than we’ve been in a couple years, but I also think we’ll be better offensively too,” Oliver said. “I always say the magic number is 50. If we can get to 50, we’ll be in a lot of games. A lot of that is taking care of the ball.”
Last season, the Titans were 7-0 in games where they scored 50 or more points, and 1-6 in games where they scored less than 50.
The Titans are adding five newcomers to the roster this season: 5-5 freshman forward Amelia Collins; 5-7 freshman guard Jallainah Harris; 5-7 freshman forward Maleigha Smith; 5-6 sophomore forward Aubrianna Leon; and 5-6 freshman forward Emma McCorkle.
“We’ve got a couple kids out of the 10 that have never played before, and have a couple freshmen or so that just aren’t ready,” Oliver said. “We’ll probably throw them to the wolves early and they’ll have to grow up faster than they normally would.”
Developing depth will be a challenge because the inexperienced players don’t have a JV team on which to play and learn.
“We won’t be very deep, but the kids I do have, my top five, six or seven, they’ll be able to help us,” Oliver said. “We won’t be able to press as much as we normally do. We’ll have to make adjustments as the season goes on and see where we’re at.”
Defensively, Oliver said the Titans will pick from a wider array of defenses than normal this season. Offensively they may be slower than usual as they seek good shots above all else.
Taylor didn’t get a full slate of Hoosier Heartland Conference games last season, going 4-1 with its loss coming at the hands of league champ Clinton Prairie. The Titans also play in Sectional 39, which includes Class 2A state runner-up Tipton.
Oliver said the team’s goals are “always, always, always conference. We’ve got a tough conference but I think we can compete. We have a couple road games that are going to be tough — Clinton Prairie and Carroll.
“I know the sectional’s tough too. Eastbrook’s got almost everybody back, obviously Tipton’s got everybody back. Blackford’s got almost everybody back,” he said, noting the addition of sectional newcomer Winchester as well. “Our sectional is going to be tough, just like our conference.”
