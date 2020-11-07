Taylor’s girls basketball team has momentum heading into the new season. The Titans return their top two scorers in Kokomo Tribune All-Area players Kelsi Langley and Emma Good from a squad that went 16-8 last season and 6-2 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference.
That’s the upside. The downside is that the program graduated four players, lost some underclassmen who didn’t return, and doesn’t have replacements. Taylor enters the season with just seven players in the program. The Titans won’t have a JV team, will play young players out of need, and won’t have much margin for error.
“My numbers are down, but I don’t want to talk too much about that,” Taylor coach Tony Oliver said. “I’ve got seven players and these kids can play. They work hard, they’re great players. Chemistry is already good.”
Taylor opened the season with a victory over Wabash and put four players in double figures in the win. The Titans already are learning that there are several players they can rely on.
“The one thing I was really worried about this year is leadership,” Oliver said. “Losing those four seniors I had last year, I thought leadership was going to be a problem, but my three juniors – Kelsi, Emma and Whitney Chorrushi, they’ve stepped up. They’re doing a great job now.”
Taylor has no seniors on the squad so the juniors must fill that void.
Langley and Good have plenty of experience already. Langley, a 5-10 guard, led Taylor in scoring and rebounding last season, averaging 12.4 points and 7.2 rebounds to go with 2 assists and 1.5 steals. Good, a 5-5 guard, averaged 11 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 2 apg and 1.5 spg, and hit a team-high 46 3-pointers. Both played in every game.
“Kelsi and Emma are miles ahead of where they were last year. They’ve put in the work,” Oliver said.
Those two will shoulder a big load.
“Probably starting with leadership of course,” Oliver said of that duo’s responsibility. “Obviously they were the bulk of the offense and that’s going to be elevated to another level.”
Also on the squad are 5-9 forward Chorrushi, 5-4 sophomore point guard Katie Hogan (1 ppg, 1 rpg in 21 games), 5-5 sophomore forward Alex Collins, 5-8 sophomore forward Miranda Saldana, and 5-8 freshman forward Jadyn Underwood.
“I think people are going to be pleasantly surprised with Whitney Chorrushi and Katie Hogan. They played a lot of JV last year but they probably should have played varsity. Katie plays travel ball anyway so she’s played a lot of basketball and she’s really quick and aggressive. And Whitney’s just as strong, and she’s gotten so much better in the last year.”
Oliver said he’ll have to throw some inexperienced players to the wolves but so far he’s happy with their progress.
The Titans will play the way they have for more than two decades – attack-oriented on both sides of the court.
“I’m stubborn that way,” Oliver said. “We thought we were going to have to play a lot more zone because of the numbers and conditioning, and when we scrimmaged in Frankton they were in a lot better shape than I thought they were. They don’t want to play zone, so we’re going to be the same old Taylor.”
And the Titans have the same goals.
“Same as they always are – win conference and win sectional,” Oliver said. “I think we’ve got a great chance to do both.
“We’ve got the bulk of our offense back and we’ve got some additions to our offense. We finished second in the conference the last two years, we lost in the sectional championship in overtime, we’re right there. I’ve just got to figure out a way for us to win those close games.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.