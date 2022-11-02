The biggest challenge facing Taylor’s girls basketball team this season is experience. Just four players return and only one of the newcomers has experience from the middle school program.
“I have four returning and they’ve shown promise as far as leadership goes,” new coach Jill Shimer said. “That’s been really nice. We have a lot of new players and those four leaders kind of have been helping the new kids learn.
“It’s going to be quite a building year — a couple years — but one of our main goals has been to increase numbers.”
The Titans’ numbers this season overall are on the rise, with a player count in the low teens. But there aren’t a lot of players back from previous coach Tony Oliver’s final season, when the Titans went 8-15. Two seniors and two sophomores return. Several players from that squad didn’t return this season. Same with those from the middle school program.
Back to the squad are senior point guard Katie Hogan, senior guard/post Alexandra Collins, sophomore guard Ma’Leigha Smith, and sophomore guard Amelia Collins, who may also have to take some turns in the post. Alexandra Collins averaged 5 points and 6 rebounds per game last season.
New players include four freshmen: JaLisa Patterson, who played in middle school; guard Cecille Howard; post Destiny Skinner; and guard Fentaye Moody.
Skinner is 5-feet-8, the rest of the players are between 5-5 and 5-7.
The Titans have to grow into their offensive roles after the graduation of four-year mainstays Kelsi Langley and Emma Good from last season’s squad.
“I am trying to instill on them to think on their own during the game, so kind of get that kind of mentality going instead of this is the set play,” Shimer said. “Well, this is the play, but you need to think about what’s going on, trying to get into a basketball mind frame instead of do this, do this, do this.
“With being a new system and losing the two shooters and everything we’ve lost, the center, I have to look at what I have. I only have four returning and I have some that have never played, so I have to think about what they know and what they can do.”
Defensively the Titans will keep things simple.
“We’ll probably just mostly stick with man-to-man,” Shimer said. Again, I have several players that have never played, so if we talked about a zone, they would be like ‘what are you talking about?’ Some o the basic stuff, we have to work on.”
Shimer has been at Taylor for more than two decades and was last involved in youth basketball when she coached the fifth grade team six seasons ago.
“It’s been good,” Shimer said of the transition to taking over the program. “Tony Oliver has been helpful when I needed him and the girls have seemed receptive of the change.”
Taylor has struggled with numbers in the past couple seasons so getting students interested and involved is crucial.
“My goal is that because I do have so many new ones, that they learn about basketball, that they enjoy playing basketball,” Shimer said. “I know sometimes that’s the reason some of them stop playing. [I] hope that they start enjoying it and that they’ll bring some of the ones that used to play, get them back into the gym and playing again.
“I want to increase numbers to grow the program where it used to be, have a lot of girls playing. Those are some of my main goals, and of course have fun.”
