Taylor’s girls basketball team posted a 13-8 record last season to right the ship following back-to-back 3-20 seasons.
To build on the improvement, the Titans will lean on a veteran lineup to compensate for the loss of Taylor Boruff’s all-around production. Boruff joined the Titans in 2018-19 as a transfer. She made the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association’s Small School Senior All-State squad after averaging 19.9 points, 8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.
“Obviously losing Taylor is a great loss, but Taylor also showed us how to win and I think the kids enjoyed that,” coach Tony Oliver said. “Right now, I have Alison Pemberton, Austyn Huffer, Mady Delgado and Lynzey Butzin, my four seniors, and they’re great leaders.
“Overall, the team chemistry is great. I have a veteran team so we kind of know what we want to do already. It’s not like we’re having to teach a whole lot. The time we put in over the summer helped.”
Oliver returns four starters — Huffer, Pemberton and sophomores Emma Good and Kelsey Langley.
Langley averaged 12.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.2 blocked shots per game last season and shot 40.3% from 3-land. She made the KT All-Area team as a third-team selection. Good averaged 8.2 points and 1.7 assists.
“They’ve already gotten a ton better,” Oliver said of the sophomore duo. “The good thing about them is they’re so coachable as are all my kids. It’s a great group of kids.”
Pemberton scored 5.8 ppg last season and Huffer scored 4 ppg. In addition to Butzin and Delgado, Oliver also returns junior Ashlen Kropczynski (2.5 ppg) and sophomore Whitney Chorrushi. Kropczynski is replacing Boruff in the starting lineup.
Oliver also has sophomore Makyah Barbee, a transfer from Kokomo, and three freshmen in the mix for roles.
“I think we’re going to be deeper than people think,” he said.
Oliver is hoping to push the tempo whenever possible.
“I think we’re going to be fast. I’m always concerned about turnovers, but when you play uptempo, you’re going to turn the ball over a little more. But we turned it over way too much last year. We talk every day about taking care of the ball,” he said.
Last season, the Titans averaged 18.4 turnovers per game. They scored 54.5 ppg and allowed 49.7 ppg.
Taylor was runner-up to Clinton Prairie in the Hoosier Heartland Conference last season. Oliver sees Prairie, Eastern and Tri-Central as strong conference opponents. In Class 2A Sectional 39, he sees two-time defending champion Tipton as the team to beat.
“I think we’ll be competitive [in both],” he said. “I’m really excited about this team. I say it every year, we’re going to be fun to watch, and we will be.”
Oliver hopes the Titans are ready to show they have what it takes to succeed without Boruff.
“At the top of my practice plan, it says, ‘We need to play with a chip on our shoulder.’ The kids aren’t getting any respect,” he said.
